Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 May 2021
Web Desk
10:24 AM | 21 May, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 May 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 107,000 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 91,740, at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 84,094 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 98,083 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 107,000 PKR 1,447
Karachi PKR 107,000 PKR 1,447
Islamabad PKR 107,050 PKR 1,447
Peshawar PKR 107,100 PKR 1,447
Quetta PKR 107,150 PKR 1,447
Sialkot PKR 107,000 PKR 1,447
Attock PKR 107,000 PKR 1,447
Gujranwala PKR 107,000 PKR 1,447
Jehlum PKR 107,000 PKR 1,447
Multan PKR 107,000 PKR 1,447
Bahawalpur PKR 107,000 PKR 1,447
Gujrat PKR 107,000 PKR 1,447
Nawabshah PKR 107,000 PKR 1,447
Chakwal PKR 107,000 PKR 1,447
Hyderabad PKR 107,150 PKR 1,447
Nowshehra PKR 107,000 PKR 1,447
Sargodha PKR 107,000 PKR 1,447
Faisalabad PKR 105,500 PKR 1,447
Mirpur PKR 105,500 PKR 1,447

