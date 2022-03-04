#Pakistan records slight increase with 953 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours

09:04 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan saw a slight increase in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases after 958 new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center said Friday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 2.59% percent as compared to 2.17% reported a day earlier when Pakistan logged 768 infections.

The overall tally of the confirmed cases soared to 1,512,707. At least 11 people died during the last 24 hours due to novel coronavirus, taking overall death toll to 30,248.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 890. Pakistan conducted a total of 36,678 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 2,605 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,451,655.

As many as 569,338 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 502,264 in Punjab, 216,614 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,519 in Islamabad, 35,361 in Balochistan, 43,068 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,543 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,513 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,083 in Sindh, 6,283in KP, 1,014 in Islamabad, 788 in Azad Kashmir, 376 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.

