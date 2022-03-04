#Pakistan records slight increase with 953 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan saw a slight increase in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases after 958 new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center said Friday.
The positivity rate was recorded at 2.59% percent as compared to 2.17% reported a day earlier when Pakistan logged 768 infections.
Statistics 4 Mar 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 4, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,678
Positive Cases: 953
Positivity %: 2.59%
Deaths :11
Patients on Critical Care: 890
The overall tally of the confirmed cases soared to 1,512,707. At least 11 people died during the last 24 hours due to novel coronavirus, taking overall death toll to 30,248.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 890. Pakistan conducted a total of 36,678 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 2,605 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,451,655.
As many as 569,338 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 502,264 in Punjab, 216,614 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,519 in Islamabad, 35,361 in Balochistan, 43,068 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,543 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,513 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,083 in Sindh, 6,283in KP, 1,014 in Islamabad, 788 in Azad Kashmir, 376 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.
Pakistan allows in-flight meals as coronavirus ... 04:41 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority lifted the ban on in-flight meals on all domestic routes as the ...
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- ‘I am Mr McAdams’ – Indian TV host’s on-air rant at wrong ...10:03 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan opt to bat first against Australia09:30 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
- #Pakistan records slight increase with 953 fresh Covid cases in last ...09:04 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:30 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 March 202208:11 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
- Mahira Khan makes an elegant style statement with expensive shoes08:24 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Saboor Aly celebrates her birthday with friends and family07:01 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new video goes viral06:45 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022