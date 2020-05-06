Faisal Edhi tests negative for COVID-19
KARACHI – Faisal Edhi, the head of Pakistan’s largest charity organisation, has tested negative for the COVID-19 infection, his son said on Wednesday.
Faisal, who is the son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on April 21, days after his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad where he donated Rs10 million for PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Later, on the advice of his personal physician, PM Imran also got himself tested for coronavirus and the result came back negative.
Edhi's test came positive on April 21 after which he went into self-quarantine. "He is currently residing in Islamabad."
From the grace of God my first test have become negative from covid 19, and I am very thankful to all who prayed for my health.— Faisal Edhi (@FEdhiOfficial) May 6, 2020
I pray for all of those who are ill of corona and other diseases to get well soon.
“Corona se darna nahi larna hai” pic.twitter.com/3UiPGFLBdz
Sharing a copy of his medical test report, Edhi tweeted that he is thankful to the doctors who took care of him and people for their prayers.
“We should not be afraid of it but fight it,” he said, referring to the virus.
The family has requested for prayers for Faisal Edhi’s speedy recovery.
