PM Imran Khan tests negative for coronavirus
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan tested negative for COVID-19 as he underwent medical examination after Faisal Edhi, who had met with the premier few days ago, diagnosed with the infection.
The premier took the test on Tuesday after his focal person on coronavirus Dr Faisal Sultan recommended it as a precautionary measures.
Dr Faisal, who is also the personal physician of Khan, said on Tuesday in a press conference: "I am happy to announce that the prime minister, being a responsible prime minister and a responsible citizen, has agreed to get tested on my advice".
The presser followed reports of Faisal Edhi, the head of one of Pakistan's largest charity groups, the Edhi Foundation, testing positive for coronavirus. Last week, he had met the premier in Islamabad where he donated a Rs10 million on behalf of his organisation.
Edhi is in Islamabad at the moment and, according to his son, had started showing symptoms last week, soon after meeting PM Khan in Islamabad on April 15.
“The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding,” Saad Edhi told the media.
He added that his father was currently in Islamabad and was doing better. “He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating,” he added.
- UN chief extends warmest wishes to Muslims on Ramazan’s eve10:04 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubark on Saturday, announces Ruet-e-Hilal09:57 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Zalmi Foundation hands over 50,000 masks, protective gear to ...08:29 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- China to donate additional US$30 m to WHO against COVID-1907:39 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Abdullah Asim of Coboot Media --- A Story of Unshaken Faith07:38 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- I have a huge crush on Mahira Khan and it’s been 10 years: Ali Abbas04:27 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Mohsin Abbas Haider & Shyraa Roy's 'Kamli' is all set release after ...02:12 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Faryal Makhdoom hits back at trollers, says find someone else to bug02:00 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020