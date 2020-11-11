PIA announces new fares for Umrah package 2020, check full details here

09:27 AM | 11 Nov, 2020
PIA announces new fares for Umrah package 2020, check full details here
LAHORE - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced its Umrah policy and fares from Pakistan to Jeddah and Madina, a PIA spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The new fare, which will be valid till December 31, 2020, the economy class return fare from Karachi inclusive of all taxes is Rs91,000 whereas, from other cities of the country, the price will be Rs96,000.

Under this policy, the baggage allowance for economy class is two pieces not exceeding 36 kg and for the executive economy, the allowable baggage is two pieces not exceeding 40 kg.  

Similarly, the infant baggage allowance is 10 kg. Passengers will be allowed to carry one five-liter Zam Zam bottle as free allowable baggage.

PIA  has also allowed group booking and confirmations of at least 10 passengers. The passengers will be allowed one free change of booking seven days prior to the date of departure.

Tickets are available throughout the PIA network, the spokesperson added.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia has relaxed coronavirus restrictions and allowed foreign pilgrims to enter the country. 

