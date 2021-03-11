USEFP invites applications from Pakistani students for Fulbright Programme 2022

01:37 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
USEFP invites applications from Pakistani students for Fulbright Programme 2022
ISLAMABAD - The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has invited Pakistani students to apply for the 2022 Fulbright Student Programme.

According to the announcement shared on the USEFP website, the programme, sponsored by the US Department of State, fully funds the cost of acquiring a degree in an American higher education institution, including tuition, maintenance, insurance, and air travel.

To apply for the Master’s degree programme, candidates need to have either a four-year Bachelor’s degree or a Bachelor’s and Master’s combination totalling 16 years of formal education from an accredited university. 

The last date to apply for the programme is June 9, 2021.

The programme has also ended the CGPA requirement for students that had been introduced last year.

Instead, students will be required to submit GRE scores with their application. 

More information can be found on www.usefp.org.

