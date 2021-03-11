Aiman Khan lands in hot waters after her advice to Mawra Hocane
Aiman Khan lands in hot waters after her advice to Mawra Hocane
Celebrities all around the globe are always in limelight. Since they are always under the media radar, they are subjected to harsh judgments over their looks. But when fellow celebrities criticize one it gets hurtful.

Recently, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt were invited as a guest in The Couple Show which is hosted by Hina Altaf and Agha Ali. Both the celebrity couples interacted through some fiery questions, putting the opposite team in a slightly musing spot while answering questions about fellow stars.

The rapid-fire round was are fiery and spontaneous with some interesting revelations. In one of the segments, Muneeb and Aiman had to give advice to their fellow actors and actresses. Pictures of some of the actors and actresses were shown to them. 

Looking at Hocane's picture Aiman was quick to advise her to gain some weight, she said” “She should gain some weight, she is very skinny”

Khan's statement has hit the nerve within the masses as they openly bash her for making insensitive remarks and body-shaming her costar.

 

Stars are prone to criticism for their lifestyle choices, especially actresses whose looks are always under scrutiny.

