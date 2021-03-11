Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in first post-baby makeover
Web Desk
02:41 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in first post-baby makeover
Share

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Leaving her fans delighted, the 40-year-old actress got herself a makeover post the birth of her second child - a baby boy.

Her massive fan following couldn't stop gushing as Kapoor revamped her look with a stunning balayage hair colour serving major hair goals.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a portrait of herself post her makeover, looking beautiful.

“Ok I’m ready for more burp cloths and diapers”, the ever-witty Bebo wrote.

 Bollywood A-lister celebrity couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor had first turned parents in 2016 with the birth of their son Taimur Ali Khan and later welcomed her second child on February 21, 2021.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Mar-2021/kareena-kapoor-khan-shares-first-picture-of-her-second-born

More From This Category
Aiman Khan lands in hot waters after her advice ...
02:25 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
Shahbaz Shigri sends birthday love to Aima Baig
10:06 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
This fun banter between Mahira Khan and Sheheryar ...
11:10 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Aamir Khan and Elli Avram's Har Funn Maula sets ...
06:04 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle pens a beautiful ...
04:52 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Ali Sethi's Rung is a visual-audio treat for the ...
04:25 PM | 10 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in first post-baby makeover
02:41 PM | 11 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr