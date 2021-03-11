Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in first post-baby makeover

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Leaving her fans delighted, the 40-year-old actress got herself a makeover post the birth of her second child - a baby boy.

Her massive fan following couldn't stop gushing as Kapoor revamped her look with a stunning balayage hair colour serving major hair goals.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a portrait of herself post her makeover, looking beautiful.

“Ok I’m ready for more burp cloths and diapers”, the ever-witty Bebo wrote.

Bollywood A-lister celebrity couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor had first turned parents in 2016 with the birth of their son Taimur Ali Khan and later welcomed her second child on February 21, 2021.

