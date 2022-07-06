Hira Mani enjoys rain in blue saree (See Photos)
Share
KARACHI – Lollywood diva Hira Mani has proved that she is a force to reckon with given her fashionista looks or impeccable acting and singing talents.
The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho.
She used to treat her fans with adorable clicks and her rendition of various songs shared on Instagram.
Recently, Hira has once again left her fans awestruck by dropping her Saree look in new photos. She can be seen enjoying the rain weather while wearing bold blue dress.
“Baarish or mere neeli saari. @mimibymariam I am sorry ye main ne baaarish main pehen lee kion kay Baarish main apne under ki heroine ko main maar naa sakii,” she captioned the post.
On work front, she has paired up with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan for his song Yadaan.
Teaser of 'Yadaan' starring Junaid Khan with Hira ... 04:45 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan has unveiled the first look of the upcoming song ‘Yadaan’, starring the ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif found after he went ...10:03 AM | 6 Jul, 2022
- PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh detained from hotel in Lahore09:24 AM | 6 Jul, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:56 AM | 6 Jul, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 July 202208:43 AM | 6 Jul, 2022
- Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa dance their hearts out as they promote ...12:21 AM | 6 Jul, 2022
- Most-followed TikToker is a practicing Muslim and ‘Hafiz-e-Quran’09:40 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022