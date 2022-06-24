Teaser of 'Yadaan' starring Junaid Khan with Hira Mani released

Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan has unveiled the first look of the upcoming song ‘Yadaan’, starring the gorgeous Hira Mani.

Needless to say, the netizens can’t get enough of the beautiful shots, tuneful melody and sizzling chemistry of Junaid and Hira.

The Sun Yara actor took to Instagram and treated fans with the upcoming song’s official poster and teaser. He also penned a heartwarming note.

"Teaser of #Yadaan is out now!! You guys will finally get a glimpse of all the hard work, love and good vibes that we all at #JeemFilms have put together as a team and as a family in this song!" captioned the Hum Tum actor.

"#Yadaan is not just a song filled with lots of emotions but a love story to tell!And I can't wait to tell this story and for you all to become a part of this fabulous journey ❤️ Song will be out on the 26th so keep watching the space and stay tuned and for now enjoy the teaser and do share feedback!"

Earlier, Junaid Khan provided a sneak peek into his upcoming project with gorgeous Hina Mani by dropping a sizzling picture on Instagram.

On the work front, Junaid was highly praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Hum Tum co-starring Sarah Khan, Ramsha Khan and Ahad Mir.