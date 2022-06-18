Junaid Khan, Hira Mani pair up for something big!

KARACHI – Pakistani singer-actor Junaid Khan has provided a sneak peek into his upcoming project with gorgeous Hina Mani.

Taking to Instagram, the Hum Tum actor dropped a sizzling picture on Instagram in which both can be seen posing for what appears to be scene for a film.

“Let's do this! #HiraMani and I are about to unveil something very very close to our hearts! Any guesses what this could be?!?!?!” he captioned the post.

Tags used by Khan for the post shows that it would be project of his newly-launched production house, Jeem Films.