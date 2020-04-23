Faryal Makhdoom hits back at trollers, says find someone else to bug
Share
LONDON - Faryal Makhdoom has slammed social media trolls who body-shamed her after she posted an outfit in the lead up to Ramadan, with Amir Khan’s wife told to ‘cover her privates’.
The 28-year-old new mother and social media influencer had earlier shared a photo to social media of herself wearing a khaki crop top with leather trousers and a green blazer over the top – however, it was soon flooded with a majority of unfavourable statements by her followers on Instagram.
While she had many admirers and fans of the look, others chastised her for wearing a ‘revealing’ outfit ahead of the religious period, which begins on Thursday and runs until 23 May.
One troll claimed Faryal – who has children Lamaisah, five, Alayna, 23 months, and eight-week-old son Muhammad with husband Amir, 33 – should be ‘ashamed’ as ‘in Islam, a women needs hide her private area’.
It didn’t take long before Faryal was forced to defend herself, posting a statement to her stories in which she insisted she was ‘old enough to dress herself’ and to simply unfollow her if they found offence at her outfit choice.
She wrote: ‘I’m old enough to dress myself.. fine to leave opinions under my picture but to be using foul language and wishing ill upon me is simply disgusting. ‘Telling me Ramadan is around the corner then cursing the s**t out of me shows your character.
‘If you don’t like my feed simply click unfollow and find someone else to bug, because I’m just going to BLOCK. ‘Leave me alone… there are worse things going on in the world than commenting on my dressing. Go make use of your energy elsewhere – maybe in something positive.’
Of her fans, Faryal added: ‘And those of you always having my back… I love u. I’m not perfect… but Hey let me live. Just chill out x (sic).’ The post comes after Faryal and Amir had announced the birth of their third child only two months ago in February 2020.
Have anything to share with us? Comment below.
- Pakistan Army will not take IS allowance, says DG ISPR12:13 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
- Chinese doctors team arrives Pakistan to support efforts against ...11:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program: 146.47 mln requests received through ...10:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- COVID-19: Pakistan extends countrywide lockdown till May 908:50 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Introducing Rentable, Pakistan’s first-ever online renting service07:11 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Jameela Jamil urges women to speak up against injustice in an ...05:25 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani celebrities warn against C0VID-19 impacts through short ...05:02 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan Mubarak: Celebrities wish love and goodness to everyone03:52 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020