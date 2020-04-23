Ten of same family test positive for COVID-19 in Lahore
Web Desk
02:00 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Pakistan, ten members of the same family tested positive for coronavirus in Lahore on Thursday.

According to media reports, the infected family is resident of Sufiabad located on Ferozepur Road of Lahore and they have been quarantined in their house. 

The administration has sealed the area to stem the spread of coronavirus in the area, while people has been barred from leaving and entering the red zone

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose Thursday to a total of 10,513, according to government data, after recording nearly 742 new cases in the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 fatalities

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 224, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 2,337 patients have fully recovered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 83, while Sindh follows with 69 fatalities. Punjab has so far reported 56 deaths; Balochistan, 6; Gilgit Baltistan, 3; and Islamabad, 3.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday). 

