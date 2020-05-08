Governor Sindh Imran Ismail’s second test for COVID-19 proves positive again

KARACHI - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail’s second test also proved positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, Imran Ismail said that "I got my much awaited retest results today, & against my expectations, tested positive again”.

I got my much awaited retest results today, & against my expectations, tested positive again. I am grateful to all those who prayed for me. I’m trained to fight, Allah Almighty has given me strength to fight & I will. Fought many battles alongside @ImranKhanPTI a great fighter. — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) May 7, 2020

Imran Ismail said that “I am grateful to all those who prayed for me, I’m trained to fight, Allah Almighty has given me strength to fight & I will...”.

The COVID-19 test was conducted on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 27, the Governor Sindh announce that he had been tested positive for COVID-19 and had isolated himself at the his residence.