Governor Sindh Imran Ismail’s second test for COVID-19 proves positive again
KARACHI - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail’s second test also proved positive for coronavirus.
In a tweet, Imran Ismail said that "I got my much awaited retest results today, & against my expectations, tested positive again”.
I got my much awaited retest results today, & against my expectations, tested positive again. I am grateful to all those who prayed for me. I’m trained to fight, Allah Almighty has given me strength to fight & I will. Fought many battles alongside @ImranKhanPTI a great fighter.— Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) May 7, 2020
Imran Ismail said that “I am grateful to all those who prayed for me, I’m trained to fight, Allah Almighty has given me strength to fight & I will...”.
The COVID-19 test was conducted on Thursday.
It is pertinent to mention here that on April 27, the Governor Sindh announce that he had been tested positive for COVID-19 and had isolated himself at the his residence.
I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out. @ImranKhanPTI thought us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we r prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this Pandemic inshallah.— Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) April 27, 2020
