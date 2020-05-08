Governor Sindh Imran Ismail’s second test for COVID-19 proves positive again
08:55 AM | 8 May, 2020
Governor Sindh Imran Ismail’s second test for COVID-19 proves positive again
 KARACHI - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail’s second test also proved positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, Imran Ismail said that "I got my much awaited retest results today, & against my expectations, tested positive again”.

Imran Ismail said that “I am grateful to all those who prayed for me, I’m trained to fight, Allah Almighty has given me strength to fight & I will...”.

The COVID-19 test was conducted on Thursday. 

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 27, the Governor Sindh announce that he had been tested positive for COVID-19 and had isolated himself at the his residence.

  

