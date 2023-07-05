Search

Three soldiers martyred, 10 civilians injured in North Waziristan suicide blast

Web Desk 07:21 PM | 5 Jul, 2023
RAWALPINDI – At least three soldiers have embraced martyrdom while 10 citizens were injured in a suicide attack near a checkpoint in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistani military’s media wing said on Wednesday. 

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the suicide bomber detonated himself near the Talha check post.

Officials said that prompt action was taken by the security forces, who swiftly transported the martyred and injured individuals to Miranshah Hospital. 

Meanwhile, a search operation has been initiated in the area to apprehend the terrorists responsible for this heinous act.

Major among two Pakistan Army personnel martyred in Balochistan gun battle

