Which is the best weekend destination across the world? This survey solves the mystery

DUBLIN - Travelers are always on the lookout for finding the perfect destinations to enjoy the vacation and somewhat get confused to find out the best weekend destination.

To solve the mystery, the readers of the magazine Global Traveller at the 11th annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards have voted Dublin the “Best Weekend Destination” for the second year in a row.

Global Traveler’s annual survey, which involves its readers in deciding the favourite destinations, hotels, and cruise providers, etc worldwide, spots one city as the best destination and Dublin has bagged the distinction yet again.

In 2022 and 2023, Dublin has beaten renowned destinations like Rome and Paris, to provide visitors with an easy choice of what to visit and what to avoid as tourism rebounds after the pandemic.

The Interim Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, Siobhan McManamy, expressed her joy over the distinction and said it provides Tourism Ireland with a valuable opportunity to further promote Ireland as an irresistible destination in the United States and other parts of the world.

“This accolade, as voted for by the readers of Global Traveler magazine, gives Tourism Ireland another great hook to continue to promote the island of Ireland in the US and elsewhere around the world as a ‘must see’ destination,” she said.

Dublin has rightly been selected as a top weekend destination due to multiple factors including the climate. The city boasts mild winters and cool summers and the average temperature ranges from 4°C (39°F) in winter to 20°C (68°F) in summer.

Moreover, the currency in Dublin is the Euro (€), and credit cards are widely accepted, facilitating tourists.

Dublin offers a plethora of exciting places to explore. One can start their journey at Trinity College, where they can admire the historic architecture and visit the famous Book of Kells. Tourists can also stroll along the bustling streets of Temple Bar, known for its lively pubs and colorful atmosphere.

If you plan to visit the place, don't miss a visit to Dublin Castle which is a symbol of the city's rich history. Those who are not into running can take a peaceful walk in St. Stephen's Green, a beautiful park filled with lush greenery and serene lakes.

For a taste of Irish culture, one can visit the Guinness Storehouse and learn about the brewing process while enjoying panoramic views of the city from the Gravity Bar.

The history buffs can immerse themselves at Kilmainham Gaol, a former prison that played a significant role in Ireland's struggle for independence. Shoppers can explore the lively shopping district of Grafton Street, where you they can find unique boutiques, street performers, and charming cafes. Dublin is a city that combines history, culture, and friendly people, making it a must-visit destination.