This country just banned French aircraft from its airspace as tensions grow

PARIS - West African country, Niger has closed its airspace for French airlines, including Air France, as the ties between the two countries deteriorate further.
The military junta that took control of Niger after a coup on July 26 has made the ban public throughout the Safety of Air Navigation in Africa and Madagascar (ASCNA), confirming that French planes and those chartered by France are forbidden.
It should be kept in mind that the airspace is still open to all national and international commercial flights but not to France.
On the other hand, Air France has confirmed that all flights over Niger airspace are not being operated currently. The carrier has announced that it suspended its flights to Niamey since August 7 while the decision to return these flights has yet to be announced.
On August 6, Niger initially implemented an airspace closure citing concerns about potential intervention from neighboring nations. This decision came in response to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issuing a threat of military action to reinstate the ousted President, Mohamed Bazoum.
What invited the ban was France's support for ECOWAS and the bilateral relations are believed to be at an all-time low due to the episode.
The ban comes on the heels of statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron who said a few weeks ago that the French ambassador to Niger was being held ‘hostage’ by those in authority.
France formally withdrew its ambassador on Sunday and announced that it would be stopping all military cooperation with Niger. The country is also set to pull more than 1,500 military troops from both Niger and surrounding countries such as Mali and Burkina Faso.
The West African country has been changing its decisions regarding the utility of airspace in recent weeks. Niger reopened its airspace on September 4 for commercial flights after keeping it closed for nearly a month.
The country then announced on August 6 that it was closing its airspace due to the "threat of intervention from neighboring countries".
The tension relates to the elected President Mohamed Bazoum who had been overthrown in a coup on July 26.
France seems to be affected badly by the regional tension in Africa. Earlier in August, Mali indefinitely suspended the issuance of visas to French nationals, a development confirmed by its Foreign Ministry.
In a statement, Mali said the move was reciprocal after it “learned, with surprise" through the press that the French Foreign Ministry classified Mali in the “red zone” on the grounds of “strong regional tensions.”
“In application of reciprocity, the ministry suspends, until further notice, the issuance of visas to French nationals by the diplomatic and consular services of Mali in France,” an official statement by Mali said.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday continued its ascent, trading at less than Rs290 against the US dollar in the morning interbank market, primarily due to stringent measures in the financial sector.
The US dollar was valued at Rs289.78 around 9:48 am, as reported by the Forex Association of Pakistan, marking a decrease of Rs1.18 from the previous day’s closing rate of Rs290.86.
This ongoing rise in the value of the rupee follows the crackdown on illegal dollar trading initiated earlier this month, with strong support from the military.
In the open market, the rupee also made gains against the dollar, trading at Rs292 compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs293, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.
Saad Bin Naseer, the director of the financial services platform Mettis Global, noted that this marked the 16th consecutive day of appreciation for the PKR, amounting to nearly a 6% increase.
Naseer attributed this surge primarily to administrative measures, stating that it seems the government’s crackdown on speculative elements contributing to rupee depreciation is having an effect.
He also suggested that if this trend persists and the Afghan border remains closed, the rupee could continue to appreciate in the future. However, he emphasized the importance of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) into export-oriented sectors for long-term stability.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Karachi
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Quetta
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Attock
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Multan
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
