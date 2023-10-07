Search

Immigration

Pack your bags, this African country is offering visa-free entry for over 90 countries

Web Desk
06:03 PM | 7 Oct, 2023
Pack your bags, this African country is offering visa-free entry for over 90 countries

LUANDA - Another African country has opened up to the outside world, allowing citizens from more than 90 countries visa-free entry, and that too for 90 days.

Angola passed a new policy last week to spur tourism in the country and facilitate the flyers. President Joao Lourenco has also directed the foreign affairs ministry to apprise the beneficiaries about the visa-free entry.

It should be kept in mind that the 90-day visa-free stay is allowed to people arriving in the country exclusively for tourism purposes.

Regarding the list of beneficiaries, fourteen African nations are on the list which includes Tanzania, Eswatini, Morocco, Lesotho, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Botswana, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Seychelles, Cape Verde and Algeria; South Africans already are exempted from the visa requirements. 

Besides, Türkiye, Russia, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, the Vatican State, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Hungary, Monaco, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Great Britain and Ireland are also on the list.

The relaxation also applies to Norway, Estonia, Finland, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovakia, France, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, Cyprus, Slovenia, Iceland, Italy and Portugal.

As far as other regions are concerned, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Timor-Leste, China and Israel would also enjoy visa-free travel.

The United States of America, Mexico, Argentina, Canada, Chile, Panama, Uruguay and Brazil, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Cook Islands, Jamaica, Kiribati and Dominican Republic have also been given the facility.

The extensive list also includes citizens from Saint Lucia, the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Furthermore, Fiji, Australia, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, New Zealand, Solomon Islands Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Niue Island are on the list as well.

Situated in southern Africa, Angola is a diverse nation known for its stunning natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and complex history. Endowed with abundant natural resources, including oil and diamonds, it has seen rapid development in recent years, making it an intriguing destination for travelers seeking both urban and natural adventures.

The country offers a tapestry of attractions. Luanda, the capital, showcases a blend of modern architecture and colonial charm. The coastal city of Benguela beckons with its beautiful beaches, while Lubango boasts the jaw-dropping Tundavala Gap. For wildlife enthusiasts, Kissama National Park teems with diverse species. Explore the captivating rock formations of Pedras Negras and marvel at the ancient rock art at Tchitundo-Hulo. The Kalandula Falls, one of the largest waterfalls in Africa, is a breathtaking sight. Angola's islands, including Ilha do Mussulo and Ilha de Luanda, offer idyllic beaches. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

06:28 PM | 7 Oct, 2023

Qatar allows another Asian country visa-free entry: Details inside

08:40 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Germany supports expansion of Schengen zone with addition of two ...

07:10 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Germany to give long term Schengen visas to citizens from this Muslim ...

07:20 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

Single Document Regime: Here's how Pakistan is changing visa rules ...

09:31 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Russian cars no more allowed to enter this European country: Details ...

07:17 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

This Saudi airline is offering 30 percent discount for international ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:47 PM | 7 Oct, 2023

Four more ‘beggars’ disguised as Umrah pilgrims arrested in Lahore

Horoscope

09:09 AM | 7 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 7, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 282.4
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75
Australian Dollar AUD 178.2 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 7, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,800 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,440.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 7 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Karachi PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Islamabad PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Peshawar PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Quetta PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Sialkot PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Attock PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Gujranwala PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Jehlum PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Multan PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Bahawalpur PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Gujrat PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Nawabshah PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Chakwal PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Hyderabad PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Nowshehra PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Sargodha PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Faisalabad PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215
Mirpur PKR 191,800 PKR 2,215

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: