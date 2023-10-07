Pack your bags, this African country is offering visa-free entry for over 90 countries

LUANDA - Another African country has opened up to the outside world, allowing citizens from more than 90 countries visa-free entry, and that too for 90 days.
Angola passed a new policy last week to spur tourism in the country and facilitate the flyers. President Joao Lourenco has also directed the foreign affairs ministry to apprise the beneficiaries about the visa-free entry.
It should be kept in mind that the 90-day visa-free stay is allowed to people arriving in the country exclusively for tourism purposes.
Regarding the list of beneficiaries, fourteen African nations are on the list which includes Tanzania, Eswatini, Morocco, Lesotho, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Botswana, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Seychelles, Cape Verde and Algeria; South Africans already are exempted from the visa requirements.
Besides, Türkiye, Russia, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, the Vatican State, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Hungary, Monaco, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Great Britain and Ireland are also on the list.
The relaxation also applies to Norway, Estonia, Finland, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovakia, France, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, Cyprus, Slovenia, Iceland, Italy and Portugal.
As far as other regions are concerned, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Timor-Leste, China and Israel would also enjoy visa-free travel.
The United States of America, Mexico, Argentina, Canada, Chile, Panama, Uruguay and Brazil, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Cook Islands, Jamaica, Kiribati and Dominican Republic have also been given the facility.
The extensive list also includes citizens from Saint Lucia, the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.
Furthermore, Fiji, Australia, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, New Zealand, Solomon Islands Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Niue Island are on the list as well.
Situated in southern Africa, Angola is a diverse nation known for its stunning natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and complex history. Endowed with abundant natural resources, including oil and diamonds, it has seen rapid development in recent years, making it an intriguing destination for travelers seeking both urban and natural adventures.
The country offers a tapestry of attractions. Luanda, the capital, showcases a blend of modern architecture and colonial charm. The coastal city of Benguela beckons with its beautiful beaches, while Lubango boasts the jaw-dropping Tundavala Gap. For wildlife enthusiasts, Kissama National Park teems with diverse species. Explore the captivating rock formations of Pedras Negras and marvel at the ancient rock art at Tchitundo-Hulo. The Kalandula Falls, one of the largest waterfalls in Africa, is a breathtaking sight. Angola's islands, including Ilha do Mussulo and Ilha de Luanda, offer idyllic beaches.
