Indian police receive email threating to blow up Modi cricket stadium amid World Cup

MUMBAI – The Indian police have received an email threatening to blow up Prime Minister and the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, where several ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup matches would be played.
The senders have demanded the Indian government to pay ₹500 crore and release notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently detained in Mandoli jail, New Delhi.
A police office told media the mail was initially sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which apparently originated in Europe, adding that the federal agency later put the Mumbai police on alert.
“We have received the email from the NIA, which has alerted all concerned agencies in other places as well. We also got the email ID from which the NIA got the email and are trying to trace that as well, and prima facie it seems that the mail has come from Europe,” Indian media quoted the police officer as having said.
“We will blow up Narendra Modi and the Narendra Modi stadium as well if the government fails to pay us ₹ 500 crore and release Lawrence Bishnoi. Everything sells in Hindustan, so we too have bought something. No matter how much you secure, you won’t be able to remain safe from us. If you wish to talk, do so on this email,” read the email sent to the NIA.
