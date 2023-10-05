CWC23: FO urges India to provide foolproof security to Pakistan team amid terror threats

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday said it was responsibility of India to provide foolproof security and conducive environment to Pakistan cricket team, which is currently in the neighbouring country to play World Cup 2023.

Addressing a regular weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has a clear stance that sports should not be politicized, adding that the team green is visiting India, not for a bilateral series but an international tournament.

Her statement comes as India media reported that there were threats of terrorist attack on teams during world cup matches to be played in Ahmedabad.

Responding to question about delay in issuance of visas by India to Pakistani cricket fans for the World Cup, Baloch said Pakistan is in contact with Indian authorities and expects it to immediately grant visas to Pakistani journalists and spectators who wish to watch ICC matches in India.

The mega cricket event has begun with opening match between defending champion England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad today (Oct 5).

The FO spokesperson also briefed media about Pakistan’s decision to deport all illegal immigrants. Pakistan has categorically stated that ongoing operation against illegal immigrants is not targeted against any particular nationality, she empahsised.

Baloch said the ongoing action envisaged repatriation of individuals who have either overstayed their visas or do not have the valid documents to stay.

She said Pakistan is all within parameters of its sovereign domestic laws to take action in this context.

She clarified this operation has nothing to do with 1.4 million Afghan refugees that Pakistan has been hosting since decades with exemplary generosity and hospitality despite its own constrained economic situation.