Over 30 companies get licenses for manufacturing electric motorbikes in Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Industries and Production has issued licenses to 31 companies for manufacturing of electric vehicles as the South Asian country is making efforts to reduce effects of climate change by switching to electric vehicles.
Officials at the Engineering Development Board of the ministry said that as many as six companies are currently manufacturing of assembling the electric two-wheelers in the country.
The federal government approved the ‘Electric Vehicle Policy 2020-25,’ in 2019 that offers incentives and tax exemptions in order to attract investment in local manufacturing of electric vehicles. Pakistan aims at increasing the sale of new electric motorcycles and three-wheelers to 50 percent by 2030 and 90pc by 2040.
Studies show motorcycles create more air pollution than cars in Pakistan as there are over 240 million registers motorbikes in the country.
The officials said the incentives being offered under the electric vehicle policy would yield positive results as expansion of this industry would not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also create jobs.
Earlier this year, Zyp Technologies, a burgeoning force in the electric mobility sector, announced raising $1.2M seed capital investment led by Indus Valley Capital.
With this key investment, Zyp is driving mass-market adoption of electric mobility in Pakistan by addressing three key hurdles to adoption: 1. High upfront cost, 2. Range anxiety, and 3. Long charging times.
Zyp achieved this through its indigenously developed product portfolio that includes purpose-built electric motorcycles, innovative battery swap stations, proprietary and patent pending battery architecture, cloud software, and mobile apps.
With climate change and rising fuel prices in Pakistan, the urgency to electrify transportation has never been greater. Zyp's solutions enable motorcycle fleet operators to save up to 70% on fuel costs and eliminate air-polluting emissions, making their operations environmentally sustainable and profitable.
Aatif Awan, founding partner at Indus Valley Capital, said: “With its vision to electrify the 25 million motorbikes in Pakistan, Zyp is building one of the most important products Pakistan needs to help solve the trade imbalance and high inflation. Zyp team has meticulously designed their electric motorbikes and battery swapping to perform well in the local environment, creating a remarkable indigenous solution we’re proud to back.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 5, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.2
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766
|774
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.55
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.36
|940.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.55
|173.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.35
|756.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.85
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 192,000 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Karachi
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Islamabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Peshawar
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Quetta
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Sialkot
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Attock
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Gujranwala
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Jehlum
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Multan
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Gujrat
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Nawabshah
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Chakwal
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Hyderabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Nowshehra
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Sargodha
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Faisalabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Mirpur
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.