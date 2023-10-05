Search

Pakistan

Over 30 companies get licenses for manufacturing electric motorbikes in Pakistan 

04:38 PM | 5 Oct, 2023
Over 30 companies get licenses for manufacturing electric motorbikes in Pakistan 
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Industries and Production has issued licenses to 31 companies for manufacturing of electric vehicles as the South Asian country is making efforts to reduce effects of climate change by switching to electric vehicles. 

Officials at the Engineering Development Board of the ministry said that as many as six companies are currently manufacturing of assembling the electric two-wheelers in the country. 

The federal government approved the ‘Electric Vehicle Policy 2020-25,’ in 2019 that offers incentives and tax exemptions in order to attract investment in local manufacturing of electric vehicles. Pakistan aims at increasing the sale of new electric motorcycles and three-wheelers to 50 percent by 2030 and 90pc by 2040. 

Studies show motorcycles create more air pollution than cars in Pakistan as there are over 240 million registers motorbikes in the country. 

The officials said the incentives being offered under the electric vehicle policy would yield positive results as expansion of this industry would not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also create jobs. 

Earlier this year, Zyp Technologies, a burgeoning force in the electric mobility sector, announced raising $1.2M seed capital investment led by Indus Valley Capital. 

With this key investment, Zyp is driving mass-market adoption of electric mobility in Pakistan by addressing three key hurdles to adoption: 1. High upfront cost, 2. Range anxiety, and 3. Long charging times. 

Zyp achieved this through its indigenously developed product portfolio that includes purpose-built electric motorcycles, innovative battery swap stations, proprietary and patent pending battery architecture, cloud software, and mobile apps. 

With climate change and rising fuel prices in Pakistan, the urgency to electrify transportation has never been greater. Zyp's solutions enable motorcycle fleet operators to save up to 70% on fuel costs and eliminate air-polluting emissions, making their operations environmentally sustainable and profitable. 

Aatif Awan, founding partner at Indus Valley Capital, said: “With its vision to electrify the 25 million motorbikes in Pakistan, Zyp is building one of the most important products Pakistan needs to help solve the trade imbalance and high inflation. Zyp team has meticulously designed their electric motorbikes and battery swapping to perform well in the local environment, creating a remarkable indigenous solution we’re proud to back.”

Pakistani companies unveil country’s first electric commercial vehicle

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:33 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Are bank deposits above Rs500,000 unsafe in Pakistan?

03:07 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

CWC23: FO urges India to provide foolproof security to Pakistan team ...

01:32 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Big relief in petrol, diesel prices expected in Pakistan for second ...

12:00 AM | 5 Oct, 2023

Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan turns 71 in Adiala Jail

02:15 PM | 4 Oct, 2023

Yamaha YBR125 latest price in Pakistan October 2023

09:49 AM | 4 Oct, 2023

Nipah Virus alert sounded in KP: What is the new virus that can kill ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:57 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

‘Both bowling and batting are our strengths,’ says Babar Azam as World Cup 2023 begins

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 5 Oct, 2023

Daily horoscope - 5 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 5, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.15 285.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 180.2 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766 774
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.55 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.36 940.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.55 173.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.35 756.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 313.85 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 5, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 192,000 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 5 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Karachi PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Islamabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Peshawar PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Quetta PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Sialkot PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Attock PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Gujranwala PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Jehlum PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Multan PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Bahawalpur PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Gujrat PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Nawabshah PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Chakwal PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Hyderabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Nowshehra PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Sargodha PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Faisalabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Mirpur PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: