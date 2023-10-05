Azad Kashmir observes shutdown, wheel-jam strikes against electricity bills, inflation

PESHAWAR A complete shutter down and wheel-jam strike was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir against inflation and exorbitant electricity bills.
People took to streets in Muzaffarabad, Kotli and other areas of the region where shops remained closed in protest against what protesters called imposition of unnecessary taxes in the bills.
Traders’ organisations, lawyers, transporters and people from different walks of life threw their weight behind the protests. Reports said general elections in the region has been delayed due to protests, adding that private schools have also announced vacations keeping in view the ongoing situation.
آزاد کشمیر نیلم ویلی میں شٹر ڈاؤن ہڑتال کے ساتھ بڑا عوامی احتجاج بھی جاری— Wahab Khan (@Itx_Wahab123) October 5, 2023
وزیراعظم آزاد کشمیر کے خلاف ہر کوئی یک زباں ہو گیاpic.twitter.com/NgcydirLFV
Protesters also blocked roads at different points as public transport remained suspended in different areas.
آزاد کشمیر کے تمام اضلاع میں مکمل شٹر ڈاون اور پہیہ جام ہڑتال جاری— iqbal khan (@iqbalkh01460259) October 5, 2023
ریاست بھر کی عوام کا آزاد کشمیر پر 6 ماہ قبل مسلط کیے گئے کٹھ پتلی وزیراعظم انوار الحق اور PDM حکومت پر عدم اعتماد
کشمیری قوم نے بتا دیا کہ وہ اپنے حقوق کے لیے آخری حد تک جائیں گے pic.twitter.com/NcdMVNAmup
The leadership of Jamat-e-Islami and others parties has announced support for the protests, saying that public should be provided relief amid record inflation in the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 5, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.2
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766
|774
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.55
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.36
|940.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.55
|173.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.35
|756.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.85
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 192,000 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Karachi
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Islamabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Peshawar
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Quetta
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Sialkot
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Attock
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Gujranwala
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Jehlum
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Multan
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Gujrat
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Nawabshah
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Chakwal
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Hyderabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Nowshehra
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Sargodha
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Faisalabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Mirpur
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
