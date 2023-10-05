Azad Kashmir observes shutdown, wheel-jam strikes against electricity bills, inflation

PESHAWAR A complete shutter down and wheel-jam strike was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir against inflation and exorbitant electricity bills.

People took to streets in Muzaffarabad, Kotli and other areas of the region where shops remained closed in protest against what protesters called imposition of unnecessary taxes in the bills.

Traders’ organisations, lawyers, transporters and people from different walks of life threw their weight behind the protests. Reports said general elections in the region has been delayed due to protests, adding that private schools have also announced vacations keeping in view the ongoing situation.

آزاد کشمیر نیلم ویلی میں شٹر ڈاؤن ہڑتال کے ساتھ بڑا عوامی احتجاج بھی جاری

وزیراعظم آزاد کشمیر کے خلاف ہر کوئی یک زباں ہو گیاpic.twitter.com/NgcydirLFV — Wahab Khan (@Itx_Wahab123) October 5, 2023

Protesters also blocked roads at different points as public transport remained suspended in different areas.

آزاد کشمیر کے تمام اضلاع میں مکمل شٹر ڈاون اور پہیہ جام ہڑتال جاری



ریاست بھر کی عوام کا آزاد کشمیر پر 6 ماہ قبل مسلط کیے گئے کٹھ پتلی وزیراعظم انوار الحق اور PDM حکومت پر عدم اعتماد



کشمیری قوم نے بتا دیا کہ وہ اپنے حقوق کے لیے آخری حد تک جائیں گے pic.twitter.com/NcdMVNAmup — iqbal khan (@iqbalkh01460259) October 5, 2023

The leadership of Jamat-e-Islami and others parties has announced support for the protests, saying that public should be provided relief amid record inflation in the country.