Pakistan to resume international flight operations at all airports from Aug 9
Web Desk
10:57 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
Pakistan to resume international flight operations at all airports from Aug 9
Share

ISLAMABAD – As the coronavirus cases continue to decline in Pakistan, the federal government on Friday has allowed all international flight operations across the country at all airports.

According to a NOTAM (notice to airmen) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the flight operations will resume from August 9 midnight.

"The government of Pakistan is pleased to allow all international passenger operations to/from all airports as available pre-COVID-19."

"International scheduled flight operations to/from Pakistan will revert to authorisations as per the summer-20 scheduling season. However, international flight operations shall be conducted in accordance with established guidelines and applicable standard operating procedures (SOPs)," read the official communique.

The CAA’s NOTAM further says that the international cargo and special flight operations may also be operated to/from Pakistan as per applicable standard operating procedures (SOPs).

More From This Category
PM Imran congratulates Sri Lankan counterpart ...
11:30 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
Pakistan to resume international flight ...
10:57 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
NAB rejects allegations of striking plea bargain ...
09:23 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
At least 11 dead as Air India passenger plan ...
09:10 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
What do you know about Ravi Riverfront Urban ...
08:36 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan appointed Pakistan ...
07:11 PM | 7 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Dirty Dancing' sequel in the works with original star Jennifer Grey
06:38 PM | 7 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr