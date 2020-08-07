Pakistan to resume international flight operations at all airports from Aug 9

ISLAMABAD – As the coronavirus cases continue to decline in Pakistan, the federal government on Friday has allowed all international flight operations across the country at all airports.

According to a NOTAM (notice to airmen) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the flight operations will resume from August 9 midnight.

"The government of Pakistan is pleased to allow all international passenger operations to/from all airports as available pre-COVID-19."

"International scheduled flight operations to/from Pakistan will revert to authorisations as per the summer-20 scheduling season. However, international flight operations shall be conducted in accordance with established guidelines and applicable standard operating procedures (SOPs)," read the official communique.

The CAA’s NOTAM further says that the international cargo and special flight operations may also be operated to/from Pakistan as per applicable standard operating procedures (SOPs).