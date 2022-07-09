PML-N ministers Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Salman Rafique step down
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior leaders Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Salman Rafique have tendered resignations from their ministries, it emerged on Saturday.
Reports in local media said Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ayaz Sadiq, who was serving as the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, resigned citing personal reasons.
“I have forwarded my resignation to PM Shehbaz Sharif and will continue to work to strengthen the party,” the PML-N stalwart said.
Brother of Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman also stepped down from the provincial ministry. He sent his resignation to the Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz which was approved.
Taking it to Twitter, he announced resigning to participate in the campaign for upcoming by-polls. The polls in the most populous region are scheduled on July 17 and he is restricted to do the campaign as a government official.
مسلم لیگ ن متحد ہے اور بےجا افواہوں پر کان نا دھرے جائیں۔— Khawaja Salman Rafique (@SalmanRafiquePK) July 9, 2022
میں اور ایاز صادق صاحب الیکشن مہم میں حصہ لینے کی وجہ سے وزارتوں سے مستعفی ہوئے۔
الیکشن کمیشن کے ضابطہ اخلاق کی خلاف ورزی مسلم لیگ ن کا شیوہ نہیں ہے۔
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has approved Rafique’s resignation.
