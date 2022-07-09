PML-N ministers Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Salman Rafique step down
Web Desk
08:59 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
PML-N ministers Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Salman Rafique step down
Source: Khawaja Salman Rafique (Facebook)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior leaders Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Salman Rafique have tendered resignations from their ministries, it emerged on Saturday.

Reports in local media said Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ayaz Sadiq, who was serving as the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, resigned citing personal reasons.

“I have forwarded my resignation to PM Shehbaz Sharif and will continue to work to strengthen the party,” the PML-N stalwart said.

Brother of Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman also stepped down from the provincial ministry. He sent his resignation to the Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz which was approved.

Taking it to Twitter, he announced resigning to participate in the campaign for upcoming by-polls. The polls in the most populous region are scheduled on July 17 and he is restricted to do the campaign as a government official.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has approved Rafique’s resignation.

Imran accuses ECP of being in cahoots with PML-N ... 07:15 PM | 7 Jul, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday alleged that the Election Commission of ...

More From This Category
Pakistani climbers set new record by raising ...
10:54 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
Defiant journalist Sami Ibrahim attacked, ...
10:15 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
Rana Sanaullah complained to COAS Bajwa about ...
09:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
PM Shehbaz sends Eid wishes to Türkiye in call ...
08:04 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
Ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif offers Eidul Adha ...
07:09 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
Lahore court grants bail to journalist Imran Riaz ...
06:44 PM | 9 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira and Mani talk about how their stardom helped each other
09:29 PM | 9 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr