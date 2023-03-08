TTP planning ‘high-intensity’ attack in Pakistan’s Peshawar in next 10 days: CTD

PESHAWAR – The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is planning a “high-intensity” attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital city of Peshawar in the next 5-10 days, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said in latest threat alert.

The alert comes weeks after the brazen attack was carried out by a suicide terrorist in a mosque in a heavily guarded Peshawar Police Lines in January. The explosion was powerful enough to cave in the portion of the mosque, killing over 100 people.

A surge was witnessed in terrorism attacks in Pakistan after the militant organisation unilaterally withdrew from the ceasefire agreement with the government in November 2022.

A notification issued by the KP CTD on Tuesday said, “It has been learnt through authentic sources that [the] TTP is planning [a] high-intensity attack in Peshawar or its surrounding areas in [the] next 5-10 days,” the notification said. “In this regard, necessary arrangements have been made”.

“Terrorist can plan [an] attack on big police gatherings, in any police station, police establishments, police lines, or traffic headquarters,” it said

It asked the authorities to take all possible security measures to avoid the attack.