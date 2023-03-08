TTP planning ‘high-intensity’ attack in Pakistan’s Peshawar in next 10 days: CTD

PESHAWAR – The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is planning a “high-intensity” attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital city of Peshawar in the next 5-10 days, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said in latest threat alert.
The alert comes weeks after the brazen attack was carried out by a suicide terrorist in a mosque in a heavily guarded Peshawar Police Lines in January. The explosion was powerful enough to cave in the portion of the mosque, killing over 100 people.
A surge was witnessed in terrorism attacks in Pakistan after the militant organisation unilaterally withdrew from the ceasefire agreement with the government in November 2022.
A notification issued by the KP CTD on Tuesday said, “It has been learnt through authentic sources that [the] TTP is planning [a] high-intensity attack in Peshawar or its surrounding areas in [the] next 5-10 days,” the notification said. “In this regard, necessary arrangements have been made”.
“Terrorist can plan [an] attack on big police gatherings, in any police station, police establishments, police lines, or traffic headquarters,” it said
It asked the authorities to take all possible security measures to avoid the attack.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.
Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Karachi
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Quetta
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Attock
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Multan
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
