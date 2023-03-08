Celebrities extend heartfelt wishes on International Women's Day

Like other parts of the world, the International Women’s Day is being observed in Pakistan with the basic aim to promote gender equality and celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The IWD is globally celebrated every year on March 8 with diverse themes, and this year's international theme focused on ‘Embrace Equity’ which separates equality and equity, stressing that most times women do not require equal treatment but equitable treatment.

Legendary singer, Ali Zafar shared his poetry for Women's Day. "A little something for all the women who make this world a better place. Thank you for making us better men—or rather, better human beings," he said before reciting a few lines: "Hum paida Insan hotay hain, banday ka putar banati hou tum / Aukat se bahir hojayeen, tou meeta chittar lagati hou tum / Tum hi se hai ronaq, tum se hai rung / Mein gir jaoon agar, muhjay chalna shikhati hou tum."

Reema Khan shared a video expressing her thoughts on womanhood."The creator is Allah, but the source of creation is woman," she began, "On this day, I would just like to tell women to stay blessed, and strong and celebrate your womanhood. Keep spreading love, affection and kindness. Happy Women's Day!"

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi also shared a heartfelt tribute to women, showcasing photos of her mother, colleagues, and friends captioned "Much love to all the amazing women reading this! You are all strong, beautiful, and warriors. I could only have stuck 10 pictures here, but I have a zillion amazing women in my life and they all mean the world to me."

Model Zara Peerzada, however, had a different message to share on this day. "Saying Happy Women's Day feels so redundant," she began. "When I think about the women in my life, country and around the globe; my heart is full of fear and worry. I worry for their safety, sanity and daily mobility."

She further added, "It's been difficult—the global attack on our lives, our bodies, abuse, and increasing sexual violence. the inability of the world to just let us be. The fear that if we thrive-we will disrupt the world order-which it probably will-for the better for once. Holding a prayer in my heart and wishing us all a limitless, safe life."

Many celebs such as Sajal Aly, Usman Mukhtar, Juggan Kazim, Mawra Hocane, Sanam Jung, Maya Ali and Yumna Zaidi also wished women a happy day today!

By sharing pictures of all the women in his life, the Aik Thi Laila director also penned a heartwarming note addressed to them. "Happy International Women's Day to all the brilliant women breathing in this beautiful world and making it more wonderful. Thank you for being around," he said.

Taking to Twitter, veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui empowered women on Twitter to keep fighting for justice and equality. He said, "To all the women who have shattered glass ceilings, broken barriers, and challenged the status quo: thank you for your courage, resilience, and determination. Let's continue to work together to create a more just and inclusive world for all.

To all the women who have shattered glass ceilings, broken barriers, and challenged the status quo: thank you for your courage, resilience, and determination. Let's continue to work together to create a more just and inclusive world for all. #IWD2023 #HeForShe — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) March 8, 2023

