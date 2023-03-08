Search

Lifestyle

Celebrities extend heartfelt wishes on International Women's Day

Web Desk 08:48 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Celebrities extend heartfelt wishes on International Women's Day
Source: Instagram

Like other parts of the world, the International Women’s Day is being observed in Pakistan with the basic aim to promote gender equality and celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The IWD is globally celebrated every year on March 8 with diverse themes, and this year's international theme focused on ‘Embrace Equity’ which separates equality and equity, stressing that most times women do not require equal treatment but equitable treatment.

Legendary singer, Ali Zafar shared his poetry for Women's Day. "A little something for all the women who make this world a better place. Thank you for making us better men—or rather, better human beings," he said before reciting a few lines: "Hum paida Insan hotay hain, banday ka putar banati hou tum / Aukat se bahir hojayeen, tou meeta chittar lagati hou tum / Tum hi se hai ronaq, tum se hai rung / Mein gir jaoon agar, muhjay chalna shikhati hou tum."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

Reema Khan shared a video expressing her thoughts on womanhood."The creator is Allah, but the source of creation is woman," she began, "On this day, I would just like to tell women to stay blessed, and strong and celebrate your womanhood. Keep spreading love, affection and kindness. Happy Women's Day!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Reema khan (@iamreemakhan)

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi also shared a heartfelt tribute to women, showcasing photos of her mother, colleagues, and friends captioned "Much love to all the amazing women reading this! You are all strong, beautiful, and warriors. I could only have stuck 10 pictures here, but I have a zillion amazing women in my life and they all mean the world to me."

Model Zara Peerzada, however, had a different message to share on this day. "Saying Happy Women's Day feels so redundant," she began. "When I think about the women in my life, country and around the globe; my heart is full of fear and worry. I worry for their safety, sanity and daily mobility."

She further added, "It's been difficult—the global attack on our lives, our bodies, abuse, and increasing sexual violence. the inability of the world to just let us be. The fear that if we thrive-we will disrupt the world order-which it probably will-for the better for once. Holding a prayer in my heart and wishing us all a limitless, safe life."

Many celebs such as Sajal Aly, Usman Mukhtar, Juggan Kazim, Mawra Hocane, Sanam Jung, Maya Ali and Yumna Zaidi also wished women a happy day today!

By sharing pictures of all the women in his life, the Aik Thi Laila director also penned a heartwarming note addressed to them. "Happy International Women's Day to all the brilliant women breathing in this beautiful world and making it more wonderful. Thank you for being around," he said.

Taking to Twitter, veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui empowered women on Twitter to keep fighting for justice and equality. He said, "To all the women who have shattered glass ceilings, broken barriers, and challenged the status quo: thank you for your courage, resilience, and determination. Let's continue to work together to create a more just and inclusive world for all.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Mar-2023/international-women-s-day-being-observed-today-with-innovation-tech-for-gender-equality-in-focus

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Bollywood celebrities celebrate Holi festival

12:56 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

International Women's Day to focus on digital inclusion and innovation this year

11:21 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Iran's judiciary to punish women violating dress code

05:31 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Women demand economic justice and rehabilitation at Aurat Azadi March in Islamabad

03:30 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Politicians, celebrities grieved over Qavi Khan’s death

10:05 AM | 6 Mar, 2023

Pakistani activist Ayisha Siddiqa named among TIME Magazine's Women of the Year 2023

07:08 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Mortal shell misfire by Indian army kills three villagers in Bihar

09:07 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th March 2023

08:51 AM | 8 Mar, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee moves up against dollar for fourth successive day

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.

Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

This is an intra-day update...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 8 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Karachi PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Islamabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Peshawar PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Quetta PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Sialkot PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Attock PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Gujranwala PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Jehlum PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Multan PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Bahawalpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Gujrat PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Nawabshah PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Chakwal PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Hyderabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Nowshehra PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Sargodha PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Faisalabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Mirpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: