Mortal shell misfire by Indian army kills three villagers in Bihar

NEW DELHI – Three villagers were killed in Indian state of Bihar when a mortar shell fired by army fell and exploded outside the firing range during training on Wednesday.

Reports quoted a senior police officer stating as the incident took place in Gularved village of Gaya district. He said six people got injured when the mortar shell fell and went off near a house in the village.

All of them were rushed to the Anugraha Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in the town where three of the injured villagers, including a woman, died while undergoing treatment, NDTV reported, adding that three others are in a critical condition.

Other media outlets claimed that the incident happened after the mortar shell missed the target and fell in the village and burst. However, an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Last year, an Indian missile fell in an area of Pakistan after it what Indian claimed fired accidently during maintenance procedure. Pakistan had strongly protested with the neighbouring country that later dismissed three officers of the air force.