Search

Pakistan

Mortal shell misfire by Indian army kills three villagers in Bihar

09:07 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Mortal shell misfire by Indian army kills three villagers in Bihar
Source: @adgpi (Twitter)

NEW DELHI – Three villagers were killed in Indian state of Bihar when a mortar shell fired by army fell and exploded outside the firing range during training on Wednesday.

Reports quoted a senior police officer stating as the incident took place in Gularved village of Gaya district. He said six people got injured when the mortar shell fell and went off near a house in the village.

All of them were rushed to the Anugraha Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in the town where three of the injured villagers, including a woman, died while undergoing treatment, NDTV reported, adding that three others are in a critical condition.

Other media outlets claimed that the incident happened after the mortar shell missed the target and fell in the village and burst. However, an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Last year, an Indian missile fell in an area of Pakistan after it what Indian claimed fired accidently during maintenance procedure. Pakistan had strongly protested with the neighbouring country that later dismissed three officers of the air force. 

Indian army officer held in woman murder case

Pakistan

Pakistan Army chief assures business community of economic revival: report

11:05 AM | 8 Mar, 2023

PATS 2023: Pakistan Army competition featuring US, Saudi Arabia among other teams begins

06:16 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

‘Imran Khan has never made any request to meet army chief,’ says Fawad Chaudhry

04:59 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Gas leak blast kills family of six in Quetta

09:49 AM | 7 Mar, 2023

Imran Khan says ready for talks with Pakistan Army chief for sake of Pakistan

05:35 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

COAS Asim Munir appreciates Pakistan Army team for rescue efforts in quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

05:43 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Mortal shell misfire by Indian army kills three villagers in Bihar

09:07 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th March 2023

08:51 AM | 8 Mar, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee moves up against dollar for fourth successive day

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.

Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

This is an intra-day update...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 8 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Karachi PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Islamabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Peshawar PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Quetta PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Sialkot PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Attock PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Gujranwala PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Jehlum PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Multan PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Bahawalpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Gujrat PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Nawabshah PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Chakwal PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Hyderabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Nowshehra PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Sargodha PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Faisalabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Mirpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: