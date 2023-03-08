Pakistani celebrities condemn police brutality in Lahore's Zaman Park

In a shocking turn of events, Punjab police subjected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to water cannons and tear gas to disrupt a protest rally by supporters of the country’s former prime minister Imran Khan in Zaman Park, Lahore. A huge number of people were arrested for defying the government ban on holding rallies while Ali Bilal, a Khan supporter, was killed.
While the internet is flying into fits of rage and millions of people condemning the brutal acts calling it nothing but fascism, Lollywood celebrities came forward to share their thoughts on the chaos currently engulfing one of the major cities of Pakistan over political instability.
For background context, Pakistan had been going through many political crises between the opposition and the ruling government. The then Prime Minister, Imran Khan — now opposition leader — was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April. Khan has claimed on several occasions that his removal was illegal, also demanding early parliamentary elections. However, Khan's successor, Shehbaz Sharif, has dismissed any demands.
Celebrities including Farhan Saeed, Shagufta Ejaz, and Reema Khan have condemned the savagery PTI supporters have been subjected to by none other than the local police.
The Suno Chanda famed actor-singer Farhan Saeed tweeted, "What’s happening at #Zamanpark is disgusting , embarrassing and dangerous. It’s turning into a jungle and no one is stopping, in fact everyone seems to be part of it . What does a normal citizen supposed to think ? who just wants his country to progress? Who hijacked us & when?
What’s happening at #Zamanpark is disgusting , embarrassing and dangerous.
It’s turning into a jungle and no one is stopping, in fact everyone seems to be part of it .
What does a normal citizen supposed to think ? who just wants his country to progress? Who hijacked us & when?— Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) March 8, 2023
Accomplished actress Shagufta Ejaz also tweeted in support of PTI supporters, and condemned police brutality.
دنیا یوم خواتین منارہی ہے اور پاکستان یوم ظلم و جبر منا رہا ہے کئی خواتین زخمی ہو چکی ہیں اندھا دھند تشدد کیا جا رہا ہے افسوس افسوس ہم کب سدھریں گے ہم کونسی دنیا میں رہتے ہیں -— Shagufta Ejaz (@ShaguftaEjaz_) March 8, 2023
مجھے لگتا ہے کہ عنقریب پاکستانی انڈیا کا مقبوضہ کشمیر پر اور اسرائیل کا فلسطین پر ظلم بھول جائیں گے پاکستان اس معاملے میں خدانخواستہ سب پر برتری لے جائے گا ????????@fawadchaudhry @ImranRiazKhan @KanwalMna @MalBokhari @zartajgulwazir— Shagufta Ejaz (@ShaguftaEjaz_) March 8, 2023
Veteran actress Reema Khan also went ballistic upon witnessing the violence committed by Lahore Police on the people.
ظلم بڑھ جائے گا برداشت کی حد ٹوٹے گی
پھر جو ہوگی وہ میری جان بغاوت ہوگی۔
افسوس صد افسوس یہ پاکستان ہے یا مقبوضہ کشمیر -
آخر عمران خان صاحب اور ان کی پارٹی کے لوگوں کے ساتھ اتنا ظلم کیوں کیا جا رہا ہے ???????? pic.twitter.com/vAmCrFX5k2— Reema Khan - Filmstar (@iamReemaKhan) March 8, 2023
اے قابض کر آزاد مجھے ...
جسکی خاطر ہیں ہم نے نسلیں قربان کی۔
کتنے وانی تو مارے گا ؟؟
میرے ہر بیٹے نے کھائ قسم ایمان کی۔ pic.twitter.com/zhE0Yju1fh— Reema Khan - Filmstar (@iamReemaKhan) March 8, 2023
Imran Khan earlier planned to kick off his party's campaign for elections in Pakistan's most populous Punjab province and the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province from the Lahore rally today but has now called off his rally.
