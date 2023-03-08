Search

Lifestyle

Pakistani celebrities condemn police brutality in Lahore's Zaman Park

Noor Fatima 10:01 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Pakistani celebrities condemn police brutality in Lahore's Zaman Park

In a shocking turn of events, Punjab police subjected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to water cannons and tear gas to disrupt a protest rally by supporters of the country’s former prime minister Imran Khan in Zaman Park, Lahore. A huge number of people were arrested for defying the government ban on holding rallies while Ali Bilal, a Khan supporter, was killed.

While the internet is flying into fits of rage and millions of people condemning the brutal acts calling it nothing but fascism, Lollywood celebrities came forward to share their thoughts on the chaos currently engulfing one of the major cities of Pakistan over political instability.

For background context, Pakistan had been going through many political crises between the opposition and the ruling government. The then Prime Minister, Imran Khan — now opposition leader — was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April. Khan has claimed on several occasions that his removal was illegal, also demanding early parliamentary elections. However, Khan's successor, Shehbaz Sharif, has dismissed any demands. 

Celebrities including Farhan Saeed, Shagufta Ejaz, and Reema Khan have condemned the savagery PTI supporters have been subjected to by none other than the local police. 

The Suno Chanda famed actor-singer Farhan Saeed tweeted, "What’s happening at #Zamanpark is disgusting , embarrassing and dangerous. It’s turning into a jungle and no one is stopping, in fact everyone seems to be part of it . What does a normal citizen supposed to think ? who just wants his country to progress? Who hijacked us & when?

Accomplished actress Shagufta Ejaz also tweeted in support of PTI supporters, and condemned police brutality. 

Veteran actress Reema Khan also went ballistic upon witnessing the violence committed by Lahore Police on the people.

Imran Khan earlier planned to kick off his party's campaign for elections in Pakistan's most populous Punjab province and the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province from the Lahore rally today but has now called off his rally.

Imran Khan suspends Lahore rally after police, PTI workers come face to face

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Celebrities extend heartfelt wishes on International Women's Day

08:48 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Imran Abbas explains why he prefers Indian films to Pakistani movies

03:35 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Bollywood celebrities celebrate Holi festival

12:56 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha makes her acting debut in music video

12:21 AM | 8 Mar, 2023

Pakistani actor Qavi Khan laid to rest in Canada amid tributes, condolences

10:44 AM | 7 Mar, 2023

Politicians, celebrities grieved over Qavi Khan’s death

10:05 AM | 6 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PSL8: Jason Roy powers Quetta Gladiators to victory over Babar Azam's ...

10:59 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th March 2023

08:51 AM | 8 Mar, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee moves up against dollar for fourth successive day

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.

Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

This is an intra-day update...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 8 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Karachi PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Islamabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Peshawar PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Quetta PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Sialkot PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Attock PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Gujranwala PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Jehlum PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Multan PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Bahawalpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Gujrat PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Nawabshah PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Chakwal PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Hyderabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Nowshehra PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Sargodha PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Faisalabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Mirpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: