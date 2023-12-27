Inside Salman Khan’s midnight birthday bash

On the momentous occasion of December 27, 2023, Salman Khan, the iconic Bollywood superstar, celebrated his 58th birthday surrounded by the warmth of his close companions. A

Adding a touch of familial joy to the festivities, Salman chose to cut the birthday cake alongside his niece, Ayat, creating heartwarming memories in the process. The actor's arrival at Kalina airport, greeted by the eager paparazzi and acknowledging them with folded hands, marked the beginning of his special day.

Steering directly to Aayush and Arpita’s residence, Khan found himself embraced by the love of his entire family. The revelry extended beyond the actor's birthday, as a three-tier cake was joyously cut for Ayat, blending both celebrations seamlessly. The enchanting atmosphere was captured in pictures and videos, capturing the shared laughter and jubilation that defined the festivities.

Adding another layer of celebration, Bobby Deol, Salman's close friend and 'Race 3' co-star, took to Instagram to share glimpses from the party. His heartfelt caption, "Mamu, I love you," accompanied by photos with the birthday boy, echoed the camaraderie shared between the two.

Khan's professional journey continues to soar as he recently tasted success with 'Tiger 3,' reaffirming his prowess as Agent Tiger. The superstar's future endeavours include 'Tiger vs Pathaan,' an eagerly anticipated project where he will share the screen with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Concurrently, Salman remains the charismatic host of 'Bigg Boss 17,' showcasing his multifaceted presence in the entertainment industry.