Inside Salman Khan’s midnight birthday bash

On the momentous occasion of December 27, 2023, Salman Khan, the iconic Bollywood superstar, celebrated his 58th birthday surrounded by the warmth of his close companions. A
Adding a touch of familial joy to the festivities, Salman chose to cut the birthday cake alongside his niece, Ayat, creating heartwarming memories in the process. The actor's arrival at Kalina airport, greeted by the eager paparazzi and acknowledging them with folded hands, marked the beginning of his special day.
Steering directly to Aayush and Arpita’s residence, Khan found himself embraced by the love of his entire family. The revelry extended beyond the actor's birthday, as a three-tier cake was joyously cut for Ayat, blending both celebrations seamlessly. The enchanting atmosphere was captured in pictures and videos, capturing the shared laughter and jubilation that defined the festivities.
Adding another layer of celebration, Bobby Deol, Salman's close friend and 'Race 3' co-star, took to Instagram to share glimpses from the party. His heartfelt caption, "Mamu, I love you," accompanied by photos with the birthday boy, echoed the camaraderie shared between the two.
Khan's professional journey continues to soar as he recently tasted success with 'Tiger 3,' reaffirming his prowess as Agent Tiger. The superstar's future endeavours include 'Tiger vs Pathaan,' an eagerly anticipated project where he will share the screen with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Concurrently, Salman remains the charismatic host of 'Bigg Boss 17,' showcasing his multifaceted presence in the entertainment industry.
Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.
In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.
In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates.
On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.
The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
