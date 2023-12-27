Search

Lifestyle

Inside Salman Khan’s midnight birthday bash

Web Desk
05:23 PM | 27 Dec, 2023
Inside Salman Khan’s midnight birthday bash
Source: Instagram

On the momentous occasion of December 27, 2023, Salman Khan, the iconic Bollywood superstar, celebrated his 58th birthday surrounded by the warmth of his close companions. A

Adding a touch of familial joy to the festivities, Salman chose to cut the birthday cake alongside his niece, Ayat, creating heartwarming memories in the process. The actor's arrival at Kalina airport, greeted by the eager paparazzi and acknowledging them with folded hands, marked the beginning of his special day.

Steering directly to Aayush and Arpita’s residence, Khan found himself embraced by the love of his entire family. The revelry extended beyond the actor's birthday, as a three-tier cake was joyously cut for Ayat, blending both celebrations seamlessly. The enchanting atmosphere was captured in pictures and videos, capturing the shared laughter and jubilation that defined the festivities.

Adding another layer of celebration, Bobby Deol, Salman's close friend and 'Race 3' co-star, took to Instagram to share glimpses from the party. His heartfelt caption, "Mamu, I love you," accompanied by photos with the birthday boy, echoed the camaraderie shared between the two.

Khan's professional journey continues to soar as he recently tasted success with 'Tiger 3,' reaffirming his prowess as Agent Tiger. The superstar's future endeavours include 'Tiger vs Pathaan,' an eagerly anticipated project where he will share the screen with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Concurrently, Salman remains the charismatic host of 'Bigg Boss 17,' showcasing his multifaceted presence in the entertainment industry.

Brotherly Love! Salman Khan dances at Arbaaz Khan's wedding, nephew Arhaan joins with guitar performance

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:49 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

Inside Arsalan Faisal's dreamy Baraat ceremony

06:21 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

Dananeer Mobeen celebrates 22nd birthday with friends

08:14 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Mahira Khan makes wheelchair appearance at Jeddah Film Festival, ...

07:41 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

"Not easy being an actor" Ayeza Khan opens up about the unseen ...

03:59 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Brotherly Love! Salman Khan dances at Arbaaz Khan's wedding, nephew ...

07:43 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

Pakistani celebs celebrate Quaid e Azam's birthday and Christmas

Advertisement

Latest

08:07 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

Motorways closed for traffic due to smog

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 27th December 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar in interbank

Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.

In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.

In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.

In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Dec-2023/pakistani-rupee-inches-up-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-and-dirham-check-today-forex-rates

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 27 December 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 27 December 2023

On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: