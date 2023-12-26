Brotherly Love! Salman Khan dances at Arbaaz Khan's wedding, nephew Arhaan joins with guitar performance

Congratulations are in order for Indian actor and film producer Arbaaz Khan om the occasion of his second marriage. Khan, who hails from an influential family in Bollywood, was previously married to actress Malaika Arora but the couple divorced.

Now that Arbaaz has tied the knot for the second time, his friends and family are equally excited for the Dabangg star's new chapter in life. Arbaaz's brother, the megastar Salman Khan, was seen dancing at his brother's wedding ceremony.

Arbaaz's wedding ceremony was held at his sister Arpita Khan's house, in which close relatives and friends of the bride and groom were invited.

Attending the wedding ceremony, the entire Khan family including Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan came together and added to the glory of the auspicious ceremony.

In the video circulating on social media platforms, the Wanted actor was seen grooving to to the smash hit song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from his film Dabangg and Dil Diyan Gallan from the film Tiger Zinda Hai.

Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan also expressed his joy at the ceremony as he played guitar for the family and friends.

Arhaan became the highlight of the event by entertaining everyone with his guitar performance the wedding ceremony. At the colorful event, Arhaan donned a black sherwani coat with matching navy pants. Like any proud father, Arbaaz recorded Arhaan's performance himself.

Expressing his happiness and joy over the new phase in his life, Arbaaz penned a beautiful message for his wife.

“In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!” Khan wrote on Instagram with stills from his Nikkah ceremony.