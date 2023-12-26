Dr. Saveera Parkash makes history as first hindu woman to run in KPK provincial elections

In a groundbreaking development, Dr Saveera Parkash has etched her name in history as the inaugural woman from the minority Hindu community to throw her hat into the ring for the provincial elections in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
A dedicated medical professional at the age of 25, Dr Parkash, on Friday, formally submitted her nomination papers for the general seat of PK-25 in the Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as confirmed by her father, Om Parkash, during an interview with PTI on Tuesday.
Filing her nomination under the banner of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), she is not only vying for a general seat but has also submitted papers for a seat reserved for women in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The decision to contest was made at the behest of the provincial PPP leadership, particularly Senator Rubina Khalid and her official endorsement is anticipated during a PPP rally scheduled to take place in Buner on Wednesday.
Om Parkash, a recently retired doctor with 35 years of active PPP membership, expressed confidence in his daughter's candidacy, asserting that she is a serious contender prepared to compete on both general and reserved seats in the upcoming elections scheduled for February 8.
Hailing from the mountainous Buner district, Dr Parkash, who completed her MBBS from the Abbottabad International Medical College in 2022, is not only a qualified medical professional but also holds the position of general secretary in the PPP women’s wing in Buner. Inspired by her father's commitment to serving the underprivileged in the region, Dr. Parkash aspires to continue this legacy.
Pakistani rupee exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, European Euro, UK Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies on December 26, 2023 (Tuesday).
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold rates in local market on Tuesday stands at Rs218,200 amid positive trajectory in international rates.
A day after long weekend, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
For 22 Karat, price of single tola gold stands at Rs200,015, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,925 and Rs163,650 for 1 tola of 18k gold.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $10.85 to settle at $2,083 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.