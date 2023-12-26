Dr. Saveera Parkash makes history as first hindu woman to run in KPK provincial elections

In a groundbreaking development, Dr Saveera Parkash has etched her name in history as the inaugural woman from the minority Hindu community to throw her hat into the ring for the provincial elections in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A dedicated medical professional at the age of 25, Dr Parkash, on Friday, formally submitted her nomination papers for the general seat of PK-25 in the Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as confirmed by her father, Om Parkash, during an interview with PTI on Tuesday.

Filing her nomination under the banner of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), she is not only vying for a general seat but has also submitted papers for a seat reserved for women in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The decision to contest was made at the behest of the provincial PPP leadership, particularly Senator Rubina Khalid and her official endorsement is anticipated during a PPP rally scheduled to take place in Buner on Wednesday.

Om Parkash, a recently retired doctor with 35 years of active PPP membership, expressed confidence in his daughter's candidacy, asserting that she is a serious contender prepared to compete on both general and reserved seats in the upcoming elections scheduled for February 8.

Hailing from the mountainous Buner district, Dr Parkash, who completed her MBBS from the Abbottabad International Medical College in 2022, is not only a qualified medical professional but also holds the position of general secretary in the PPP women’s wing in Buner. Inspired by her father's commitment to serving the underprivileged in the region, Dr. Parkash aspires to continue this legacy.