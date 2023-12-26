Shah Mahmood Quresh’s release delayed as Rawalpindi DC orders 15-day detention

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was detained on orders of the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner days after the Supreme Court approved his bail in the cipher case.
The deputy commissioner issued the order 15-day detention of the PTI stalwart, who has been kept in Adiala since August 2023 following his arrest in the cipher case.
The DC office said that Qureshi was nominated in case related to May 9 riots, which occurred after the PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case. It said that the release of the PTI leader may disrupt peace and order in society.
It further revealed that the city police officer had sought an order for the 45-day detention, adding that the district intelligence committee had also agreed with the report prepared by the police and security institutions.
Last week, former Pakistani prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and country's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had secured bail in the high profile cipher case
The country's apex court approved Khan and Qureshi’s bail in the case, and directed the two to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million each. Three member bench comprising acting CJP Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Athar Minallah and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah granted bail to top PTI leaders.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency started week with improvement against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading, Pakistani rupee moved up by 42 paise in interbank and the rate stands at Rs282.10.
Last week, PKR climbed by Rs0.73 against the USD in the inter-bank market to settle at 282.53.
Rupee moved up for sixth consecutive week as local currency advanced against the dollar, a momentum aided by the announcement of staff-level agreement.
KARACHI – Gold rates in local market on Tuesday stands at Rs218,200 amid positive trajectory in international rates.
A day after long weekend, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
For 22 Karat, price of single tola gold stands at Rs200,015, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,925 and Rs163,650 for 1 tola of 18k gold.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $10.85 to settle at $2,083 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
