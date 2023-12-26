Search

Pakistan

Shah Mahmood Quresh’s release delayed as Rawalpindi DC orders 15-day detention

05:42 PM | 26 Dec, 2023
Shah Mahmood Quresh’s release delayed as Rawalpindi DC orders 15-day detention
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was detained on orders of the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner days after the Supreme Court approved his bail in the cipher case. 

The deputy commissioner issued the order 15-day detention of the PTI stalwart, who has been kept in Adiala since August 2023 following his arrest in the cipher case. 

The DC office said that Qureshi was nominated in case related to May 9 riots, which occurred after the PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case. It said that the release of the PTI leader may disrupt peace and order in society. 

It further revealed that the city police officer had sought an order for the 45-day detention, adding that the district intelligence committee had also agreed with the report prepared by the police and security institutions.

Last week, former Pakistani prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and country's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had secured bail in the high profile cipher case

The country's apex court approved Khan and Qureshi’s bail in the case, and directed the two to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million each. Three member bench comprising acting CJP Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Athar Minallah and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah granted bail to top PTI leaders.

Ex-PM Imran Khan, Qureshi secure bail in Cipher Case from Supreme Court

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:54 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

COAS Asim Munir joins Christian community in Christmas celebrations ...

09:15 AM | 22 Dec, 2023

Earthquake tremors felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

08:34 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

Mark the shortest day, longest night of this year!

04:59 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

ECP orders to remove Ahad Cheema as PM’s adviser

05:05 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

LHC orders release of PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat

08:29 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan announces day of mourning over death of Kuwait’s Emir ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:27 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

OPPO A78 launched in Pakistan, price, sale info

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 26th December 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee starts trading on positive note in interbank after holidays

KARACHI – Pakistani currency started week with improvement against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.

In the early hours of trading, Pakistani rupee moved up by 42 paise in interbank and the rate stands at Rs282.10.

Last week, PKR climbed by Rs0.73 against the USD in the inter-bank market to settle at 282.53.

Rupee moved up for sixth consecutive week as local currency advanced against the dollar, a momentum aided by the announcement of staff-level agreement.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Dec-2023/open-market-pakistani-rupee-exchange-rate-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-and-riyal

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 26 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in local market on Tuesday stands at Rs218,200 amid positive trajectory in international rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 26 December 2023

A day after long weekend, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

For 22 Karat, price of single tola gold stands at Rs200,015, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,925 and Rs163,650 for 1 tola of 18k gold.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $10.85 to settle at $2,083 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: