Shah Mahmood Quresh’s release delayed as Rawalpindi DC orders 15-day detention

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was detained on orders of the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner days after the Supreme Court approved his bail in the cipher case.

The deputy commissioner issued the order 15-day detention of the PTI stalwart, who has been kept in Adiala since August 2023 following his arrest in the cipher case.

The DC office said that Qureshi was nominated in case related to May 9 riots, which occurred after the PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case. It said that the release of the PTI leader may disrupt peace and order in society.

It further revealed that the city police officer had sought an order for the 45-day detention, adding that the district intelligence committee had also agreed with the report prepared by the police and security institutions.

Last week, former Pakistani prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and country's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had secured bail in the high profile cipher case

The country's apex court approved Khan and Qureshi’s bail in the case, and directed the two to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million each. Three member bench comprising acting CJP Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Athar Minallah and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah granted bail to top PTI leaders.