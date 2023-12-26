Search

OPPO A78 launched in Pakistan, price, sale info

Web Desk
06:27 PM | 26 Dec, 2023
LAHORE - OPPO has finally announced the launch of its much-awaited smartphone, the OPPO A78, in Pakistan. The device promises to redefine smartphone excellence with its sleek ultra-slim retro design, 67W SUPERVOOCTM flash charge, 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, and dual stereo speakers. The A78 is set to lead the pack in its category and provide an exceptional user experience.

Lightning-Fast Charging, Long-Lasting Battery

The A78 boasts the lightning-fast 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge and a 5000mAh battery, providing one of the fastest charging speeds in its price range. The battery is optimized for longevity, offering up to 1,600 charge and discharge cycles, ensuring a seamless performance for up to four years.

Immersive Audio-Visual Experience

For the first time in the A series, the A78 features a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen, delivering a visually stunning experience. The Dual Stereo Speakers and Real HD Sound 3.0 provide crystal-clear surround sound, making it a treat for entertainment enthusiasts.

Captivating Design and Camera Innovations

Available in Aqua Green and Mist Black, the A78's Ultra-Slim Retro Design incorporates an industry-first Diamond Matrix Design, offering a vibrant and elegant appearance. The system, including a 50MP main camera, introduces features like Dual-View Video for creative vlogging.

Smooth Performance for Years

Powered by the Snapdragon® 680 Mobile Platform, the A78 guarantees powerful performance with optimized power consumption for everyday tasks. With 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, it ensures silky-smooth performance for up to four years.

Smart and Private ColorOS 13.1

ColorOS 13.1 enhances convenience and privacy with features like Screen Translate and an updated Private Safe with AES encryption. It offers a more innovative and more secure user experience.

Pre-Bookings Open Now: Get ready to experience the leader of the pack! The OPPO A78 is available for pre-booking from December 23rd to December 28th in Aqua Green and Mist Black. The 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model is priced at an exciting PKR 71,999/- only. Hurry and book your orders to be among the first to witness innovation at its best.

Web Desk

06:27 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

OPPO A78 launched in Pakistan, price, sale info

08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 26th December 2023

