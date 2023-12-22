Ex-PM Imran Khan, Qureshi secure bail in Cipher Case from Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and country's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi have secured bail in the high profile cipher case.

The country's apex court approved Khan and Qureshi’s bail in the case, and directed the two to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

Three member bench comprising acting CJP Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Athar Minallah and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah granted bail to top PTI leaders.

PTI top leaders are facing serious charges under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 for making diplomatic cipher public.

Ealrier this week, Special Court started cipher trial afresh last week at Adiala district jail after Imran and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were indicted for a second time in the case on Dec 13.

Khan, 71, and Qureshi remained in jail but the two leaders had pleaded not guilty. PTI leaders are facing trial at Adiala Jail and four witnesses had alre­a­dy recorded their statements when the IHC termed the government’s notification for a jail trial “erroneous” and scrap­ped the entire proceedings.