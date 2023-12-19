Search

Cipher case: Imran Khan challenges indictment, special court’s proceeding in IHC

07:47 PM | 19 Dec, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Tuesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, challenging his indictment in cipher case and the entire proceedings by the special court established under the Official Secrets Act. 

On Dec 12, the ousted premier Imran Khan and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi were indicted in the cipher case for the second time in Adiala jail.

In his fresh plea, Khan said: “The learned trial court, while deciding the matter discussed in the petition, did not look into the true perspective of the facts and law which makes the impugned order and proceedings since 23/11/23 illegitimate/not-maintainable in the eye of law and liable to be set aside for the proper dispensation of justice.”

He requested the high court to invalidate the Dec 12 order of the special court.

“[…] It is graciously prayed that the petition in hand may very kindly be accepted while setting aside/declaring illegal, the order dated 12.12.23 by the learned trial court illegally/unauthorisedly while disobeying the law and legislature and preferred the wishes and whims of prosecution respectively in the interest of justice.”

He also prayed that proceedings of the trial court should be suspended the “interest of justice” till the decision of the fresh petition.

“Any other relief, which this honourable court deems fit and proper, may also be granted,” read the petition.

The former premier also asked the court discharge him from the case, declaring it illegal and unlawful. 

IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will take up the PTI supremo’s plea tomorrow (Wednesday).

07:47 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

