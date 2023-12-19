Ranveer Singh makes history at Madame Tussauds in London and Singapore

Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh has been immortalised at the prestigious Madame Tussauds wax museum in both London and Singapore.

The actor, brimming with joy, took to Instagram to share snapshots of this remarkable honour, standing beside not one but two wax replicas meticulously crafted in his image.

In the caption accompanying the Instagram post, Ranveer delved into a heartfelt reflection on his journey, recounting childhood memories of being captivated by wax figures of global luminaries at Madame Tussauds.

As he stood amongst the wax figures of accomplished personalities, Ranveer expressed gratitude, acknowledging the surreal nature of having his wax counterpart in the legendary museum. The moment prompted him to contemplate the enchanting cinematic journey that led to this pinnacle of recognition.

He wrote, "Growing up, I was fascinated by old photos of my parents alongside some of the world’s most famous & prominent personalities, only to realize that they were wax figures at London’s famed Madame Tussauds. The allure of that mythical museum stayed with me, making it surreal to now have my very own wax figure there. Gratitude fills me as my figure stands amongst the most accomplished personalities in the world. An unforgettable moment, compelling me to reflect on the magical cinematic journey that has led me to this moment."

Documenting the emotional occasion on Instagram Stories, the Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani actor shared a tender moment with his mother, capturing her pride as they observed the wax statues together. In an overlaying text, he wrote, “My whole universe! See how proud she is. God is kind. I am truly blessed.” Another Story showcased the actor's admiration for the exquisite craftsmanship, stating, “The details are simply astonishing!”

Ranveer now joins an elite league of global celebrities enshrined at Madame Tussauds, including his wife Deepika Padukone, solidifying his status as a cultural icon. The London wax figure pays homage to his cultural roots with a vibrant neon sherwani designed by Manish Arora, a nod to his wedding festivities. Meanwhile, the Singapore statue embodies the actor's global style influence in a bespoke tuxedo created by Gaurav Gupta.