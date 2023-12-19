Senate hearing room sex tape scandal! Here is what really happened

After being caught on camera having sex with another guy in a Senate hearing room, a congressional worker set off a social media firestorm and caused a stir on Capitol Hill on Friday. The footage eventually leaked.

The incident started on Friday afternoon when the Daily Caller released the video showing two men having sex in room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building. This is the same building where a number of high-profile hearings, including Supreme Court confirmation hearings, have been held in recent years.

The Daily Caller claims that the tape was "shared in a private group for gay men in politics" before it was leaked.

Social media posts stated that the supposed employee was employed by Sen. Ben Cardin's (D-Md.) office. Cardin's office reported the dismissal of a legislative aide less than a day after the scandal emerged, but they did not address claims that connected one of his staff members to the sex tape.

The video caused a social media firestorm, with many conservatives criticising the media for their coverage of the event and demanding an inquiry and the firing of those responsible.

The staff member may be charged with a crime, according to Jonathan Turley, Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University

"The question is whether this unofficial use would constitute trespass," Turley stated. "It also uses an official area for personal purposes, though it is not clear if there were any commercial benefits garnered from the video found on various sites."

Turley stated that D.C. code section 22-1312, which addresses lewd, indecent, or obscene actions, may be the basis for one potential allegation.

Additionally, Turley stated that it may "have bearing on potential charges" whether or not any video shot in the hearing room was exploited for financial gain.