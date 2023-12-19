Pakistan sends first shipment of dried chillies to China

Minister of Commerce and Industries Gohar Ejaz on Tuesday announced a significant breakthrough in Pakistan’s agricultural exports to China with the inaugural shipment of dried chillies.

This achievement marks the beginning of a new era in the trade relationship between Pakistan and China, said a press release issued here.

The minister extended best wishes to the exporter for their extraordinary feat and expressed sincere appreciation for the unwavering support of the Chinese government in creating a substantial market for Pakistani goods within China.

“I am delighted to announce that the first-ever consignment of dried chillies is on its way to China. This achievement not only showcases the capabilities of our exporters but also highlights the potential for further collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese businesses,” the minister stated.

He emphasised that the exports of Pakistan’s products to China have the potential to exceed $20 billion in the coming years.

However, achieving this ambitious goal requires concerted efforts from Pakistani agricultural exporters.

Ejaz encouraged the exporters to uphold high-quality standards, increase productivity and implement effective marketing strategies to meet the expectations of the Chinese market.

Benefiting from the Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement, Pakistan enjoys a competitive edge with zero tariffs, giving it a unique position in the region.

The minister highlighted the immense potential for growth in the Chinese market, especially in the agricultural sector, and urged the adoption of new technologies such as hybrid seeds and openness to corporate farming.