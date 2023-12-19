Passport printing resumes after a week long break

Following the effective resolution of the lamination paper issue, passport printing has resumed countrywide.

The nationwide passport printing process has been hampered by the lack of lamination paper. The issuing of new passports was halted for more than a week, resulting in a backlog of 700,000 unprinted passports.

The order for lamination paper has now been received by the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports. Additionally, the Interior Ministry has sent out additional people and gear in an effort to provide the passports on time.

According to a press statement from the DGI&P, passport printing has started following the removal of a few technical obstacles.

The travel documents will be printed on Saturday and Sunday as well, to guarantee prompt delivery. The Directorate has changed the hours of passport offices around the nation.