Passport printing resumes after a week long break

Following the effective resolution of the lamination paper issue, passport printing has resumed countrywide.
The nationwide passport printing process has been hampered by the lack of lamination paper. The issuing of new passports was halted for more than a week, resulting in a backlog of 700,000 unprinted passports.
The order for lamination paper has now been received by the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports. Additionally, the Interior Ministry has sent out additional people and gear in an effort to provide the passports on time.
According to a press statement from the DGI&P, passport printing has started following the removal of a few technical obstacles.
The travel documents will be printed on Saturday and Sunday as well, to guarantee prompt delivery. The Directorate has changed the hours of passport offices around the nation.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Tuesday.
With latest changes in open market, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 359.5 for buying, and 363 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.50
|284.50
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.5
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.8
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.27
|761.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.3
|36.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.46
|927.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.66
|743.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|75.5
|76.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|210.5
|212.5
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|27.56
|27.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold continues its upward trajectory in the Pakistani market in line with international rates.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,215.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $6 to settle at $2,023 per ounce.
Last week, per tola gold price witnessed massive decline in Pakistan.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
