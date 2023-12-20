Gold rates continue to increase in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 20 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 20 December 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.

In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.

Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan