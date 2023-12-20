Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 20th December 2023

Web Desk
08:44 AM | 20 Dec, 2023
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, it’s time to express  your dream partner your true and sincere love. Don't resist making the first move. Make the most out of it by spending quality time with your partner. Be calm and composed in life.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you need to enforce yourself to stay home and avoid social interactions. Please take it as a responsibility to put yourself out there and meet as many new people as possible.  Stay Calm and relaxed.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, your charm has doubled, and your flirting may harm you. It's just a matter of time before your confidence attracts a loving partner who gets you. You may face simple surprises, cozy dates, and meaningful efforts but stay calm and serene.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you need to let go of past traumatic memories and unlearn toxic patterns to meet the love you deserve.  Remember, communication is the key at the work place. Be optimist and practical.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you need to devote social attention for gatherings. You are likely to meet several prospective dates. Give your heart only to the one who shares the same values. Be vigilant and alert in deciding new tasks.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, you will be counting the number of proposals received for making final audit report. Finally, you will make yourself open to loving relationships and finding someone who soothes your heart.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may find the possibility of finding your special one is high. You can meet them quite anywhere, even while waiting for your metro. New relationship will bring out their balancing powers. While maintaining a spectacular career, you will also make time for romantic dinners.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you will radiating charm, confidence, and passion for everyone in your circle. It is forming an irresistible aura attracting multiple desirable romantic prospects. Win hearts of others and accomplish everything you aspire.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you seem to be in love life and lack of energy to deal with a romantic relationship. You will look for love again. Couples will plan to hit the next milestone in their relationship. Enjoy the moments.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you may find that the right one is waiting just around the corner. Just don't be afraid to flaunt your authentic self.  The best part is your partner will enjoy every bit of it. Unlike your carefree attitude regarding relationships, you will get serious about finding a suitable match.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, your expenses will be increased as compared to your income. Recognize that you can handle challenging tasks. Try to bridge slight lack of cooperation from close relatives. You may visit buddy’s home and energized.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you may have a special temptation at workplace. Your partner will shower love on you like never before. Enjoy the attention to complete tasks. Love and affection will be the key tonight. Be a family man and relish moments with family.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

08:48 AM | 19 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 19th December 2023

08:44 AM | 18 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18th December 2023 

09:35 AM | 17 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 17, 2023

08:43 AM | 16 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 26th December 2023

09:30 AM | 15 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 5, 2023

08:42 AM | 14 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th December 2023

Advertisement

Latest

10:45 AM | 20 Dec, 2023

Saudi Arabia launches single platform for all visa types

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 20 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee registers marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham

Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.25  284.25 
Euro EUR 309.5 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.9 78.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.89 753.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.82 920.82
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 728.49 736.49
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 322.98 325.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates continue to increase in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 20 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 20 December 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.

In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.

Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Karachi PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Islamabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Peshawar PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Quetta PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Sialkot PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Attock PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Gujranwala PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Jehlum PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Multan PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Bahawalpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Gujrat PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Nawabshah PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Chakwal PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Hyderabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Nowshehra PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Sargodha PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Faisalabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Mirpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: