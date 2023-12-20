Pakistani rupee registers marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham

Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)