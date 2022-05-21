Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 May 2022
08:44 AM | 21 May, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 138,200 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 118,500. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 108,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 126,682.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
|Karachi
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
|Quetta
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
|Attock
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
|Multan
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 138,200
|PKR 1,640
