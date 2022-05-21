Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 May 2022

08:44 AM | 21 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 May 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 138,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 118,500. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 108,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 126,682.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640
Karachi PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640
Islamabad PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640
Peshawar PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640
Quetta PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640
Sialkot PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640
Attock PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640
Gujranwala PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640
Jehlum PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640
Multan PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640
Bahawalpur PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640
Gujrat PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640
Nawabshah PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640
Chakwal PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640
Hyderabad PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640
Nowshehra PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640
Sargodha PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640
Faisalabad PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640
Mirpur PKR 138,200 PKR 1,640

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 May 2022
08:10 AM | 20 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 May 2022
08:26 AM | 19 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 May 2022
08:13 AM | 18 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 May 2022
08:15 AM | 17 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 May 2022
08:26 AM | 16 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 May 2022
08:52 AM | 15 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen’s hair makeover video goes viral
07:00 PM | 20 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr