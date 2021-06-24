Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 June 2021
Web Desk
08:41 AM | 24 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 June 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 108,200 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 92,770 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 85,040 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 99,185 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420
Karachi PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420
Islamabad PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420
Peshawar PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420
Quetta PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420
Sialkot PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420
Attock PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420
Gujranwala PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420
Jehlum PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420
Multan PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420
Bahawalpur PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420
Gujrat PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420
Nawabshah PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420
Chakwal PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420
Hyderabad PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420
Nowshehra PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420
Sargodha PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420
Faisalabad PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420
Mirpur PKR 108,200 PKR 1,420

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 June 2021
10:25 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 June 2021
08:49 AM | 22 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 June 2021
08:45 AM | 21 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 June 2021
08:42 AM | 20 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 June 2021
08:27 AM | 19 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 June 2021
09:33 AM | 18 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Atif Aslam drops first glimpse of upcoming music video
07:41 PM | 23 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr