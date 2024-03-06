Gold price surges by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola surged by Rs1,500, reaching Rs225,400 in comparison to its previous sale at Rs223,900.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs1,286 to Rs193,244 from Rs191,958, while the rates for 10 grams of 22 karat gold climbed to Rs177,140 from Rs175,962, as reported by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver remained stable, with per tola and ten-gram silver holding at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08 respectively. In the international market, gold prices saw an increase of $13, reaching $2,148 compared to the previous day's $2,135.