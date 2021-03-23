Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 March 2021
08:36 AM | 23 Mar, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 106,400 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 91,220 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs 83,615 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 97,530 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Karachi
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Islamabad
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Peshawar
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Quetta
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Sialkot
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Attock
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Gujranwala
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Jehlum
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Multan
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Gujrat
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Nawabshah
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Chakwal
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Hyderabad
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Nowshehra
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Sargodha
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Faisalabad
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
|Mirpur
|PKR 106,400
|PKR 1,497
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 March 202108:36 AM | 23 Mar, 2021
- Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with zeal today12:10 AM | 23 Mar, 2021
-
- Australian envoy Dr Geoffrey Shaw extends congratulations on Pakistan ...11:50 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- SKMCH – Imran Khan’s cancer hospital wins international ...11:34 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
When #pawrihoraihai meets #obhaimaromujhe – Video of Dananeer Mobeen and Momin Saqib ...
08:14 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Shanaya Kapoor is the latest Bollywood star child to be launched by ...07:28 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Indian actor Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-1904:55 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Zoheb Hassan shares video of daughter Amelia singing live09:38 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
-
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021