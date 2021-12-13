Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 December 2021
Web Desk
08:41 AM | 13 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 December 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 119,000 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 102,000 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 93,500 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.109,090.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480
Karachi PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480
Islamabad PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480
Peshawar PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480
Quetta PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480
Sialkot PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480
Attock PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480
Gujranwala PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480
Jehlum PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480
Multan PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480
Bahawalpur PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480
Gujrat PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480
Nawabshah PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480
Chakwal PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480
Hyderabad PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480
Nowshehra PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480
Sargodha PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480
Faisalabad PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480
Mirpur PKR 119,000 PKR 1,480

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 December ...
08:42 AM | 12 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 December ...
08:42 AM | 11 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 December ...
10:24 AM | 10 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 December ...
08:42 AM | 9 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 December ...
08:42 AM | 8 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 December ...
08:42 AM | 7 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Most cars in a drive-in music concert’ win Pakistan Guinness World Record
10:46 PM | 12 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr