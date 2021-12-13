Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 December 2021
08:41 AM | 13 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 119,000 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 102,000 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 93,500 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.109,090.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
|Karachi
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
|Islamabad
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
|Peshawar
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
|Quetta
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
|Sialkot
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
|Attock
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
|Gujranwala
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
|Jehlum
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
|Multan
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
|Gujrat
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
|Nawabshah
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
|Chakwal
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
|Hyderabad
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
|Nowshehra
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
|Sargodha
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
|Faisalabad
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
|Mirpur
|PKR 119,000
|PKR 1,480
- PCB appoints former ICC CFO Faisal Hasnain as new chief executive11:33 AM | 13 Dec, 2021
- 37 arrested, 172 vehicles seized as NCOC's drive for obligatory ...09:53 AM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Covid claims 6 more lives, infects 244 in Pakistan09:26 AM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 December 202108:41 AM | 13 Dec, 2021
‘Most cars in a drive-in music concert’ win Pakistan Guinness World Record
10:46 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
- Former Imam of Kaaba appears in Saudi TV ad07:31 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
- Rajinikanth celebrates 71st birthday05:32 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
- Zarnish Khan’s new dance video goes viral04:40 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021