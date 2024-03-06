18-member Punjab cabinet takes oath

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's 18-member cabinet officially assumed their roles by taking the oath on Wednesday.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to the newly-formed cabinet during a ceremony held at the Governor's House, which was also attended by CM Maryam Nawaz.

Marriyum Aurangzeb was sworn in as the senior minister, with Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Khawaja Sulman Rafiq, Zeeshan Rafique, Bilal Akbar Khan, Sohaib Ahmed Malik, Azma Zahid Bokhari, Bilal Yasin, Ramesh Singh Arora, Khalil Tahir, Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Shafay Hussain, Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, and Sohail Shoukat Butt also taking their oaths as ministers.

Who is Who in Punjab Cabinet?

Tahir Khalil Sindhu Human Rights Department

Khawaja Salman Rafique Specialized Health Department

Khawaja Imran Nazir Primary Health Department

Zeeshan Rafiq Local Government Department

Bilal Yasim Food Department

Faisal Ayub Khokar Sports ministry

Marriyum Aurangzeb Ministry of Planning and Development, Environment

Ashiq Kirmani Agriculture Department

Bilal Abar Transport ministry

Azma Bohkhari Information Ministry

Ramesh Singh Ministry of Minorities Affairs

Sher Ali Gorchani Ministry of Mines and Minerals

Sohaib Ahmed Ministry of Civil and Works

Kazim Pirazda Irrigation Ministry

Shaffay Hussain Punjab Industries, Commerce & Investment Department

Sohail Shaukat Social Welfare Department

Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman Finance ministry

Rana Sikandar Hayat School Education Department