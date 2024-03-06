18-member Punjab cabinet takes oath

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's 18-member cabinet officially assumed their roles by taking the oath on Wednesday.
Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to the newly-formed cabinet during a ceremony held at the Governor's House, which was also attended by CM Maryam Nawaz.
Marriyum Aurangzeb was sworn in as the senior minister, with Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Khawaja Sulman Rafiq, Zeeshan Rafique, Bilal Akbar Khan, Sohaib Ahmed Malik, Azma Zahid Bokhari, Bilal Yasin, Ramesh Singh Arora, Khalil Tahir, Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Shafay Hussain, Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, and Sohail Shoukat Butt also taking their oaths as ministers.
Who is Who in Punjab Cabinet?
Tahir Khalil Sindhu Human Rights Department
Khawaja Salman Rafique Specialized Health Department
Khawaja Imran Nazir Primary Health Department
Zeeshan Rafiq Local Government Department
Bilal Yasim Food Department
Faisal Ayub Khokar Sports ministry
Marriyum Aurangzeb Ministry of Planning and Development, Environment
Ashiq Kirmani Agriculture Department
Bilal Abar Transport ministry
Azma Bohkhari Information Ministry
Ramesh Singh Ministry of Minorities Affairs
Sher Ali Gorchani Ministry of Mines and Minerals
Sohaib Ahmed Ministry of Civil and Works
Kazim Pirazda Irrigation Ministry
Shaffay Hussain Punjab Industries, Commerce & Investment Department
Sohail Shaukat Social Welfare Department
Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman Finance ministry
Rana Sikandar Hayat School Education Department
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.
In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.19
|751.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.36
|917.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.