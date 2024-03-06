Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)PSL 2024

PSL 2024, Match 23: Islamabad United bat first against Lahore Qalandars

06:05 PM | 6 Mar, 2024
PSL 2024, Match 23: Islamabad United bat first against Lahore Qalandars
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad United is set to take on Lahore Qalandars in match number 23 of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Wednesday).

Shadab Khan’s United stand at fourth place on points table while Shaheen Afridi’s Qalandars are at the bottom as they only one out of their seven games so far. 

Earlier this week, on the back of a brilliant all-round performance by skipper Shadab Khan, Islamabad United edged out Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Monday night. Shadab, player of the match, scored 80 with the bat and claimed three vital scalps with the ball.

PSL 2024 Squads

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Rassir van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Lorcan Tucker (wk), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

PSL 9, Match 22: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets

