PSL7: Mohammad Rizwan sets another T20 record

LAHORE – Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan has become the first Pakistani player to complete two 100-run partnership in a single inning of a T20 match.

Rizwan, a strong opening player of Pakistan team, set the record while playing against Lahore Qalanders in a match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The 29-year-old batter and his opening partner Shan Masood scored 119 runs off 72 balls and then added 103 off 39 with Rilee Rossouw.

This was the first time in the history of PSL that a player completed two century partnerships, while overall it was the 12th such happening in the T20 format.

Before Rizwan, eight batsmen from across the world have achieved the title of playing two century partnerships in a single inning of a T20 game.

The players include Australia’s Aron Finch, Mid West Rhino’s BP Chapungu, Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth, Central Districts’s Will Young, Tom Kohler Cadmore, David Warner, Devon Conway and Rayyan Pathan.